Brooks: After Trump’s ‘BRING IN THE TROOPS’ command in L.A., Minnesota looks back — and ahead

What happened in Los Angeles over the weekend was a funhouse mirror version of a clash between federal agents and protesters in Minneapolis a few days before.
Both started with rumors of immigration raid. The kind of raid that whisks people away to fast-track deportation without due process. The kind of rumor that can draw a crowd of sympathetic neighbors and angry protesters into the path of heavily armed federal agents.
On a rainy, smoky Tuesday in south Minneapolis, federal agents surrounded a Mexican restaurant on Lake Street to serve what turned out to be a search warrant. On a sunny Friday in LA, ICE agents detained at least 40 day laborers in a Home Depot parking lot and employees at a garment factory.
Two cities, two rapidly mobilized protests, one major difference. The president only deployed the military against one of them.
Shouts, chants and clouds of tear gas filled Lake Street last Tuesday, bringing back traumatic memories of 2020, when George Floyd was murdered and Lake Street burned. Protesters made work difficult for the agents, Yeah,some fighting with law enforcement. Everybody was angry, everybody got soaked in the downpour, but nobody got arrested and the protest was mostly over by the end of the day.
The California protest started small on Friday, then spiraled into day after day of mass arrests, violence and the total destruction of a small fleet of autonomous taxis. President Donald Trump jumped into the fray, explaining to reporters over the weekend that the federal government had to get involved. Protesters were torching cars and apparently spitting at law enforcement.
“They spit, we hit,” Trump told reporters at Camp David on Sunday, apparently forgetting that he had just pardoned 1,500 rioters who spit, hit and battered Capitol Police bloody on Jan. 6, 2021. “Nobody’s going to spit on our police officers. Nobody’s going to spit on our military.”
So here America sits, with a president who’s deploying the National Guard (not his job) and calling in the Marines against the people of Los Angeles (not his enemy).