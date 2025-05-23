Five years later: How the murder of George Floyd changed America

There was one night, you know, we were there, things that one of those early nights where things got really sort of tense and there were buildings that were broken into, there was looting that was happening. And I spoke to some of the business owners. A lot of them are also, you know, they're immigrants. A lot them were Somali Americans. They had come to this country. And for them, you know, I could see the sort of like conflicted feelings that they were having just in their own emotions and the way that they themselves were processing this thing. For them, they were saying, you we are Black. We are perceived as Black in this country, we are Black. And then at the same time, they're saying, we're also these business owners. We are grieving, and also, we want to protect our businesses, this is our livelihood. You would see a lot of on the boarded-up businesses, signs that said minority owned, almost as a way to say, ''Hey, please don't target us, like we're in the same boat.''