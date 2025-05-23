Five years later: How the murder of George Floyd changed America

WASHINGTON — The following episode of The Story Behind the AP Story contains sound and descriptions that some listeners may find graphic or violent. Listener discretion is advised.
Haya Panjwani, host: In the summer of 2020, as the world was just beginning to grasp the COVID-19 pandemic, a video surfaced that would spark a movement like no other.
Aaron Morrison, editor: So, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd, who was a Black man from Houston, Texas, was in Minneapolis where he'd moved to find job opportunities.
PANJWANI: Aaron Morrison, the AP's race and ethnicity editor.
MORRISON: And on this day, in particular, a store clerk reported that Floyd had allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill. He was restrained by at least a few officers, one in particular named Derek Chauvin, who's a white police officer, knelt on George Floyd's neck and back for over nine minutes. Floyd was handcuffed to the ground, and while a crowd of people had assembled, essentially demanding that George Floyd be released from the hold because as a now viral and famous video of the, of the encounter shows, George Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe.
George Floyd, in a recorded video: I can't breathe! They gon' kill me, they gon' kill me, man.
MORRISON: Before he took his last, last breath right there on the street.
PANJWANI: I'm Haya Panjwani. On this episode of the Story Behind the AP Story we revisit the murder of George Floyd five years later. We'll hear from people who were on the ground in the days immediately after Floyd's death, the trial that followed and how that summer shaped sentiments around race.