Vang: Somalis don’t contribute anything? How about $8 billion to the Minnesota economy.

Let’s clearly acknowledge the $8 billion impact of Somali Americans on Minnesota’s economy, and just as clearly remember why they are here. Most Somalis did not arrive in Minnesota randomly or unlawfully. They were admitted as refugees after the collapse of the Somali state in 1991 and the start of a civil war deeply shaped by Cold War geopolitics. The U.S. played a direct role, backing regimes and later withdrawing as the region destabilized. Somalia descended into prolonged conflict, famine and violence, so the U.S. government formally allowed Somali families to resettle under its refugee and asylum commitments.