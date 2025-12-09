Vang: Somalis don’t contribute anything? How about $8 billion to the Minnesota economy.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
With words such as “garbage” and “contribute nothing,” Donald Trump wrapped around the Somali community like an orange anaconda, each coil a calculated squeeze, leaving little room to breathe, to move or to live free.
In Minnesota, that constriction has been literal: raids, disappearances and intimidation. Our Somali neighbors are being taken from their lives while fear tightens around the rest.
Let’s clearly acknowledge the $8 billion impact of Somali Americans on Minnesota’s economy, and just as clearly remember why they are here. Most Somalis did not arrive in Minnesota randomly or unlawfully. They were admitted as refugees after the collapse of the Somali state in 1991 and the start of a civil war deeply shaped by Cold War geopolitics. The U.S. played a direct role, backing regimes and later withdrawing as the region destabilized. Somalia descended into prolonged conflict, famine and violence, so the U.S. government formally allowed Somali families to resettle under its refugee and asylum commitments.
Somalis arrived carrying war trauma — and then built lives marked by extraordinary resilience. They started businesses, earned degrees, raised families, and have become civically active Minnesotans.
Much has already been written about the cruelty and racism behind Trump’s words. But cruelty is rarely the end goal. Erasure is. And erasure requires a story — one that frames entire communities as disposable, criminal or economically useless. That story collapses the moment facts enter the room.
Economist Bruce Corrie of Concordia University has spent decades studying the economic contributions of people of color and immigrant communities. His recent estimates on Somali Minnesotans’ $8 billion economic impact went viral after a KSTP story cited it, drawing many negative comments from people dismissing the entire Somali community as worthless and Corrie’s research as fake.