DETROIT — Trevor Larnach will make his MLB debut Saturday at Comerica Park when the Twins take on the Tigers at 3:10 p.m.

The outfielder was officially called up Friday to take the place of Byron Buxton, who went on the 10-day injury list with a right hip sprain. He did not play in Friday's 7-3 win for the Twins but is in the lineup batting fifth and occupying left field for Saturday.

Saturday morning the Twins made another roster move, selecting right-handed pitcher Derek Law's contract from Triple-A St. Paul and optioning right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak to the alternate site.

Law, age 30, played for the Saints most recently this past Thursday in Omaha, allowing one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out two. He also didn't allow a run in eight spring training games earlier this year.

In the corresponding 40-man roster move, the Twins designated infielder Travis Blankenhorn for release or assignment. Blankenhorn played in one game for the Twins this season, the April 21 loss in Oakland, where he committed a critical error in the extra inning.

Left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell, designated for assignment Friday along with the Buxton-Larnach move, is now on the Baltimore Orioles, who claimed him off waivers and optioned the reliver to their Triple-A affiliate. In Waddell's last game with the Twins in the Tuesday loss to the Texas rangers, the 26-year-old gave up three hits and two earned runs (one a homer) in his less than 2⁄ 3 inning.

Catcher Mitch Garver is not in the lineup Saturday after leaving Friday's game with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver's shoulder is still sore, so Ben Rortvedt will start in his place. But Baldelli said Garver is adamant he can finished the series Sunday.

Saturday's afternoon game, looking partly cloudy with temps in the 50s, will feature Tigers right-handed pitcher Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53 ERA) vs. Twins righty Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.53 ERA).

Here is the Twins' lineup:

1. Max Kepler RF

2. Josh Donaldson 3B

3. Nelson Cruz DH

4. Jorge Polanco 2B

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Jake Cave CF

7. Miguel Sano 1B

8. Ben Rortvedt C

9. Andrelton Simmons SS

And here is Detroit's:

1. Robbie Grossman, LF

2. Harold Castro, CF

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Nomar Mazara, RF

6. Jonathan Schoop, 1B

7. Niko Goodrum, SS

8. Willi Castro, 2B

9. Jake Rogers, C