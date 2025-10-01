Touting political bona fides, Matt Pelikan is third candidate to run for Hennepin County Attorney

Matt Pelikan, a progressive lawyer with a history of working on political campaigns from Paul Wellstone to Hillary Clinton, will announce his candidacy Wednesday to replace Mary Moriarty as Hennepin County Attorney.
Pelikan enters the race with lengthy ties to the DFL: He worked for Wellstone’s Senate campaign; served as finance director for the Ohio Democratic party during Barack Obama’s presidential run; was a voter-protection lawyer for Clinton’s presidential campaign; and earned the 2018 Democratic endorsement for Minnesota attorney general.
He is also the first candidate in the race to directly criticize Moriarty, saying he views her tenure as a “disaster” for progress and reform.
In an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune this week ahead of his official announcement, Pelikan said the reasons for that criticism were multiform and included “the unjustified attacks on law enforcement, the real lapses in judgement on specific prosecutions.”
He argued that Moriarty no longer works with law enforcement leaders in any meaningful way and even Democratic Party members like Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz are not at the table. He said her recent policies, like stopping felony charges stemming from most low-level traffic stops, has essentially defunded criminal prosecution.
Pelikan works at Madel PA in Minneapolis. Earlier this year, he helped secure a $6.4 million award in a legal malpractice lawsuit for the family of a University of Minnesota student who died after a series of fatal missteps from first responders. His boss, attorney Chris Madel, has been a vocal critic of Moriarty’s tenure and has been rumored to be considering a run at governor.
Pelikan has lived in downtown Minneapolis for most of the last 20 years and said anyone denying there is a problem with vagrancy and criminality in the city is willfully ignoring drug addiction and mental illness on the streets.
He said he believes Moriarty has used progressive ideals and data around serious issues of racial disparities to give a pass to criminality and public suffering that’s harming Hennepin County citizens.