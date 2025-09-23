Prosecutors spar on Facebook over Moriarty’s new traffic policy

A stinging criticism of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s new policy dictating that her office will no longer charge most felony cases arising from low-level traffic stops is coming from one of her fellow prosecutors. And Moriarty is fighting back.
It’s all taking place in the modern town square: Facebook.
After Moriarty announced the new policy, Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson blasted the decision in a public post.
“For the love of all that is public safety, I wish I did not have to keep reminding people that Hennepin County’s misguided non-prosecution policies end at the Anoka County border,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson worked for years as a prosecutor in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He took over as Anoka County Attorney in 2023 at the same time Moriarty took over in Hennepin County.
In his post, Johnson said Timothy McVeigh was pulled over in a routine traffic stop by an Oklahoma state trooper after he carried out the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 that killed 168 people.
Johnson wrote that the state trooper followed the law, and prosecutors in Oklahoma “were able to serve some justice for all those killed and injured in Oklahoma City.”
He said that Anoka County would continue to follow the law, “regardless of the decisions of some neighbors.”