Police officials bash new Hennepin County policy limiting felony charges stemming from traffic stops

Hennepin County law enforcement leaders on Friday condemned the County Attorney’s Office announcement that it will no longer prosecute most felony cases arising from low-level traffic stops.
County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who revealed the new policy Wednesday, said it will help reduce disproportionate targeting of minorities in stops for minor offenses such as broken taillights or improper turns. The policy takes effect Oct. 15.
Sheriff Dawanna Witt and police chiefs who spoke were critical of not being notified ahead of the announcement. They said the change will “embolden criminals” because charges will not be filed if serious gun or drug possession crimes are discovered during a low-level stop.
In a morning news conference organized by the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association, Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said the policy doesn’t take into consideration how each of the dozens of different communities and police departments of Hennepin County will be uniquely affected.
“This one-size-fits-all policy will have serious consequences for policing and for public safety across our county,” said Boerboom, who is also president of the county police chiefs association.
Roughly 20 law enforcement leaders and police chiefs joined Boerboom and Witt at the news conference in Minneapolis City Hall to show their disapproval of the policy.
In response, the County Attorney‘s office said in a statement that other jurisdictions across the county have implemented the same policy, which has allowed a greater focus on serious crimes.
“The same objections arise every time, and they are overcome by the policy change being successful every time in shifting law enforcement resources to focus on violent crimes and dangerous driving conduct that take lives,” the statement read.