Totino-Grace built a big halftime lead, then leaned on kicker Jimmy McNeil to beat Orono, 30-21, in the Class 4A high school football state semifinals on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fourth-quarter field goals push Totino-Grace into Class 4A Prep Bowl
Totino-Grace will meet Becker in the state championship game on Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.
Totino-Grace will meet Becker in the 4A Prep Bowl on Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.
Behind an offense showing unexpected explosiveness, Totino-Grace broke open a close game with three touchdown in the final six minutes of the first half. The Eagles led 24-7 at halftime.
Orono came out of the locker room energized for the second half and moved briskly down field, cutting the deficit to 24-15 on a two-yard-run and a two-point conversion, both by Franklin Stevenson.
With momentum on its side, Orono added a touchdown on a 7-yard keeper by quarterback Charles Cordes, making the score 24-21.
Totino-Grace (12-0) kept the score out of reach with McNeil hitting a pair of 36-yard field goals, the last coming with 2:24 left in the game.
Orono finishes the season 9-3.
Kicker Jimmy McNeil makes a pair of 36-yard field goals, the last coming with 2:24 left in the game, to secure the win for Totino-Grace.