Fourth-quarter field goals push Totino-Grace into Class 4A Prep Bowl

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 8:31PM
Totino-Grace’s Marquel Keten runs for a touchdown defended by Orono’s Dane Kanwischer, left, and George Perkins, right, in the second quarter during the Class 4A football state semi-final between the two teams at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Totino-Grace built a big halftime lead, then leaned on kicker Jimmy McNeil to beat Orono, 30-21, in the Class 4A high school football state semifinals on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Behind an offense showing unexpected explosiveness, Totino-Grace broke open a close game with three touchdown in the final six minutes of the first half. The Eagles led 24-7 at halftime.

Orono came out of the locker room energized for the second half and moved briskly down field, cutting the deficit to 24-15 on a two-yard-run and a two-point conversion, both by Franklin Stevenson.

With momentum on its side, Orono added a touchdown on a 7-yard keeper by quarterback Charles Cordes, making the score 24-21.

Totino-Grace (12-0) kept the score out of reach with McNeil hitting a pair of 36-yard field goals, the last coming with 2:24 left in the game.

Orono finishes the season 9-3.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

