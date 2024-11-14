High Schools

Live scores from high school football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

The semifinals begin today at U.S. Bank Stadium and continue Friday and Saturday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 4:14PM
Centennial High School students congratulate their classmates after the team cinched a 28-27 win against Edina High School at the 6a Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Prep Bowl XLI in Minneapolis on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twenty-eight high school football teams across seven classifications in Minnesota will play at U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the state semifinals for a chance to advance to next week’s Prep Bowl — the culmination of the season when 14 teams square off for the state championship, from Class 6A to Nine-Player.

The Prep Bowl is also hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Follow the live scoring of all state semifinal games on MN Football Hub, our online source for Minnesota high school football stats, scores, schedules, stories, rankings, recruiting news, exclusive highlights, livestreams and state tournament brackets. You can view brackets for each state football tournament classification here.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday’s games. The link will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 4A Semifinal

Marshall vs. Becker, 10:30 AM

Nine-Player Semifinals

Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 1 p.m.

Fertile-Beltrami vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, 4 p.m.

Class 6A Semifinal

Anoka vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

