Becker advances to Class 4A state championship with 28-7 win over Marshall in semifinals

Sawyer Brown both threw a touchdown pass and caught a touchdown pass for Becker, which remains undefeated at 12-0.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 7:29PM
Becker receiver Sawyer Brown catches a 41-yard pass over Marshall Jayden Meister, placing the ball on the 1-yard line in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis , Minn.,Thursday November 14, 2024. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The dominance Becker High’s football team showed all season was evident in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs controlled the game from the outset in a 28-7 victory over Marshall.

Beck will face the winner of the Orono-Totino Grace semifinal in the championship game Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Becker finished the game with 322 total yards compared to Marshall’s 202. Becker never let Marshall gain momentum.

Marshall ends the season with a record of 10-2.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

