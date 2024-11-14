Prognosticators make guesses as high school football playoffs settle into U.S. Bank Stadium
Four games from three classes open the indoor portion of the postseason, closing with the Class 6A clash of Minnetonka and Anoka.
Class 4A
Becker Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Marshall Tigers (10-1), 10:30 a.m.
Jim says: Marshall has been playing shutdown defense since the season began, giving up just 70 total points. The Tigers’ bugaboo in past seasons has been a schedule loaded with smaller schools. They’re plenty battle-toughened this time around and will need to be at their best to stay close. This is No. 1-ranked Becker’s time of year. The pick: Becker 21, Marshall 14
David says: Seventy total points, eh? That’s cute. Becker, however, counters with 78 points allowed against a much more difficult slate of opponents. As Jim rightly points out: This is No. 1-ranked Becker’s time of year. The pick: Becker 28, Marshall 7
Nine-Player
Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (11-0), 1 p.m.
Jim says: It would be too easy, and not at all fair, to throw Hills-Beaver Creek into the growing pile of Mountain Iron-Buhl’s victims. Yes, the Rangers have demolished opponents by an average of 57 points per game. But Hills-Beaver Creek has been nearly as dominant and just as good defensively. This game will be tight, but MIB has been too good all year to pick against. The pick: Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Hills-Beaver Creek 30
David says: Nice dissertation on why Hills-Beaver Creek could be competitive. But the Rangers are still too much for the Patriots. MIB quarterback Micaden Clines has more than 1,000 yards passing and rushing this year. The pick: Mountain Iron-Buhl 38, Hills-Beaver Creek 21
LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli Cardinals (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami Falcons (11-0), 4 p.m.
Jim says: Football is most assuredly a team game, but this one is a tussle between teams led by elite-level runners. LeRoy-Ostrander QB Cam Hungerholt has put up unparalleled offensive numbers with nearly 4,500 yards running and passing. Fertile-Beltrami RB Isaiah Wright has been just as impressive with 2,067 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. But Hungerholt can make plays with his arm and will be the difference. The pick: LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli 38, Fertile-Beltrami 32
David says: Wright has been impressive, but it’s hard to pick against the dual threat Hungerholt. So I won’t. The pick: LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli 31, Fertile-Beltrami 21
Class 6A
Anoka Tornadoes (8-3) vs. Minnetonka Skippers (9-2), 7 p.m.
Jim says: This time of year, you want to lean toward the team at the top of its game. The thing is, both teams are playing well right now. Anoka has swept the city of Lakeville in its past two games, with tight victories over South and North. This postseason, Minnetonka has played the definition of winning football: Run the ball down your opponents’ throats and don’t bend an inch. The Skippers will pull away in the second half. The pick: Minnetonka 30, Anoka 21
David says: You would like to take Anoka, the up-and-coming, slight underdog program here. And it’s good for the soul to pick 4x4 pickups over Escalades. But Minnetonka wins us over with its grit. The pick: Minnetonka 28, Anoka 24
Best vs. best: Most intriguing individual matchups at the high school football state semis
Many of Minnesota’s best high school football players will go head-to-head this week in the state semifinals.