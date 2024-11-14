Jim says: This time of year, you want to lean toward the team at the top of its game. The thing is, both teams are playing well right now. Anoka has swept the city of Lakeville in its past two games, with tight victories over South and North. This postseason, Minnetonka has played the definition of winning football: Run the ball down your opponents’ throats and don’t bend an inch. The Skippers will pull away in the second half. The pick: Minnetonka 30, Anoka 21