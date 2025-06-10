How a St. Paul civil engineering firm has thrived through intentionally slow growth

More than two decades ago, Katie Toghramadjian gathered enough money to buy a laptop as her initial investment into her firm capitalizing on her knack for then-novel civil engineering software.
Toghramadjian didn’t intend to hire employees, and only incorporated Isthmus Engineering upon the advice of her mother. She expanded the company from one person to roughly 50 people in 20 years to help take on projects transforming the roads and rails you drive and ride on.
“That’s slow growth. That’s not rapid fire,” CEO Toghramadjian said. “So, we’ve grown at a pace that we can sustain.”
Fortune 500 CEOs can use the words “grow” and “growth” more than 100 times during calls with investors. Isthmus Engineering has flipped the grow-fast-or-go-away playbook to become a 2025 Top Workplace, intentionally expanding at a sustainable pace.
“We have turned down projects time and time again [saying], ‘Hey, great. We’re glad you are thinking of us for this, but this is not in our wheelhouse. This is not our area of expertise,’” said Toghramadjian, who won this year’s leadership award in the small company category. “So, we’ve been very disciplined about sticking to what we’re good at and what we know.”
Becoming resilient
Isthmus Engineering’s story may be unconventional, but it’s salient at a time when bankers are advising entrepreneurs to practice fiscal discipline as a bumpy economy is jostling the small business playbook.
Economic pressure, regulatory challenges, inflation and trade policy shifts are leading to some uncertainty, said Corey Mensink, the director of commercial lending at Sunrise Banks, another Top Workplace.
“It’s forcing businesses to be innovating, adapting and diversifying their offerings,” said Mensink, also an executive vice president. “And the moves they make now are just going to make them more resilient moving forward.”