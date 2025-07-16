Tolkkinen: We’re ruining one of the best and most endangered things about country life — a dark sky at night

CLITHERALL, MINNESOTA - The outdoor security light in our farm yard shone all night.
We couldn’t turn it off. It belonged to the power company and there was no switch. Atop a power pole, it automatically flicked on at dusk and off at dawn. It glowed through snowstorms and rain, through bird migrations and meteor showers. It shone in our windows and on our old garage and lit the path to the barn.
It drove me nuts.
We had just moved to our Otter Tail County farm from Bemidji, and this all-night light interfered with one of the best — and most endangered — things about country life: a dark sky at night.
Much has been said about the importance of a dark night sky, which has become vanishingly rare around the globe. Light pollution blots out the Milky Way for eight out of 10 Americans, according to the National Park Service. It interferes with the predator-prey relationship of wildlife. It can lead migrating birds astray and cause them to crash into buildings.
But it feels like people aren’t listening. For all rural Minnesotans pride themselves on being soooo different from the Twin Cities, I think they secretly want to be just like them. First light pollution. Then sidewalks and paved roads and a latte place on every corner
My husband’s great-grandparents, who once lived in our farmhouse, had an outdoor light beginning in the 1950s, when they milked cows. That one had a switch so they only used it as needed. Somewhere along the way, the power company swapped it out for the all-night variety. Our farm place became part of the problem.
It’s been 15 years since we moved to our farm, and 15 years since we asked the power company to disconnect the security light. They were a little baffled. They didn’t get many, if any, requests like ours. Most people want outdoor lighting. The more, the better. They want to be able to see; moving through the dark can be scary. There might be saber-toothed tigers waiting to drag you off.