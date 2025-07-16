Tolkkinen: We’re ruining one of the best and most endangered things about country life — a dark sky at night

Once the security light was gone, darkness descended on our little farm like a big cool drink on a hot night. We could see the stars and the planets. One time my young nieces and nephews visited on a night you could see four planets at once. We stood at the edge of the pasture, looking up into the night sky as I pointed them out. The night sky can boggle your mind when you’re their age. Does the universe ever stop? Is there a wall? How can something go on and on?