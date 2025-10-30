Tolkkinen: Don’t fly above Red Lake. Tribe impounds plane that made emergency landing.

Darrin Smedsmo was flying his single engine airplane from Roseau to Bemidji recently, enjoying the beautiful fall morning, when the engine failed and the propeller stopped.
He began looking for a place to land. Below him lay the Red Lake Nation, and he saw three choices: water, woods, or a paved state highway.
With about 30 years of flying experience, off and on, he did what he said any pilot would do, he said: He landed on the paved road, which was clear of traffic. He flagged down a truck, and it turned out to be a neighbor from Roseau, who called police for help. A couple of tribal police officers and conservation officers showed up, he said, and everything went like clockwork until the officers checked in with their office.
They came back, Smedsmo said, with bad news. Smedsmo had violated the tribe’s 1978 resolution prohibiting any aircraft from flying at an altitude lower than 20,000 feet above Red Lake tribal lands. They confiscated the red-and-white four-seater he’d used to fly his wife and teenage daughters on so many family outings.
This was flabbergasting. Flight maps show rare no-fly zones and military flying zones, but he said he had never seen a single map that indicated that flying above Red Lake was off-limits.
Furthermore, small aircraft like his are designed to fly at less than 10,000 feet altitude, and often fly much lower depending on conditions.
But there was nothing to be done. Even though he had landed on a state-funded highway, he was within the bounds of the Red Lake Nation, one of 574 sovereign tribes in the U.S. He had no way to stop them from hauling away his airplane. Two weeks later, the airplane remains there, to the ire of pilots around the state. The Minnesota Pilots Association warned its members to avoid flying over Red Lake.
Red Lake Nation leaders didn’t return my messages, so I can’t share their thoughts. Was the confiscation a flex to remind everyone of their sovereignty, after which they will return Smedsmo’s airplane? It’s not the first time a tribe has tangled with a private pilot. In 2009, the Hualapai Tribe of Arizona confiscated a paraglider used by a tour guide to fly over tribal land to take photos. The case was settled, so although the Federal Aviation Administration says tribes have no control over airspace, there was never a court decision on it.