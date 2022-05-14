With the Wild eliminated from the playoffs, three of their players are joining Team USA at the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Forwards Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy and defenseman Jon Merrill were added to the American roster on Saturday.

Hartman had a career-high 34 goals for the Wild, while Boldy scored 15 goals in 47 games in his rookie season. Merrill had a career-high 20 points in 68 games.

The U.S. won its opening round robin game at the tournament, beating Latvia 4-1 on Friday, and will play the second of seven preliminary round games on Sunday against Austria. The three Wild players are expected to join the team early in the week.