With the Wild eliminated from the playoffs, three of their players are joining Team USA at the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Championships in Tampere, Finland.
Forwards Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy and defenseman Jon Merrill were added to the American roster on Saturday.
Hartman had a career-high 34 goals for the Wild, while Boldy scored 15 goals in 47 games in his rookie season. Merrill had a career-high 20 points in 68 games.
The U.S. won its opening round robin game at the tournament, beating Latvia 4-1 on Friday, and will play the second of seven preliminary round games on Sunday against Austria. The three Wild players are expected to join the team early in the week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup, keep quad hopes alive
Add the FA Cup to the collection. Jürgen Klopp has now won every major title for Liverpool.
Business
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world — politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
Twins
Former Twins lefthander David West dead from cancer at 57
One of the five pitchers acquired in the trade for Frank Viola, he was a member of the 1991 World Series championship team.
Wild
Three Wild players added to U.S. team for world championships
Ryan Hartman, Matt Boldy and Jon Merrill will join the American squad in Finland.
Nation
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Milwaukee officials on Saturday enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three separate downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.