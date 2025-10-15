The Nature Conservancy buys more than 12,000 acres in northeastern Minnesota for conservation

DULUTH – A global nonprofit has purchased more than 12,000 acres north of Two Harbors including forests, lakes and peatland, in an effort to forever conserve a large portion of Minnesota’s North Woods.
The Nature Conservancy announced the sale Tuesday, calling it the nonprofit’s largest forest acquisition to date in Minnesota and the largest land acquisition in the state in a quarter century. The acreage will triple the size of the Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve, a lowland conifer ecosystem.
The land will be open to the public for hunting, fishing and recreation, though there are no restrooms or paths.
Lake County Board of Commissioners Chair Rich Sve said local leaders see it as a positive.
“It’s a large tract of land,“ Sve said. ”Anytime I see a purchase of 12,000 acres in Lake County, we’re gonna sit up in bed and say, ‘What’s happening here?’”
The land, which has been for sale for a while, was previously owned by Lake County Land & Timber, an LLC based out of Charlotte, N.C.
Robert C. Hayes, 80, is among the family members who owned the property as part of a trust. He’s getting older, he said, and getting to northern Minnesota has gotten harder.
“We felt like it was a wonderful move from a stewardship point of view,” Hayes said. “It’s a remarkable piece of property.”