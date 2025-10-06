Conservation deal preserves long stretch of shoreline along northern Minnesota’s Rainy River

Lessard, who owns a fly-in Canadian fishing camp, served many years at the Capitol as a state senator. His fingerprints are on key funding mechanisms for the outdoors, including Minnesota’s Environmental Trust Fund, which uses lottery proceeds to fund natural resource projects. He fought for hunting and fishing rights at the Legislature and was instrumental in pushing 2008’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment that now generates more than $100 million a year to restore, protect and enhance habitat for fish, game, and wildlife.