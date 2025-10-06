Conservation deal preserves long stretch of shoreline along northern Minnesota’s Rainy River

It was 12 years ago when a woodland manager from northern Minnesota told Joe Duggan about a tract of vacant land on the Rainy River, west of International Falls.
A conservationist with powerful connections throughout Minnesota’s fish and game world, Duggan dreamed of turning it into a public wildlife area. Not only did the land hug 1.6 miles of shoreline across the river from Ontario, but it contained distinctive grouse habitat and 276 acres of mixed wildlife cover – Norway pine trees and tamaracks, aspen stands, marshy lowlands and brushy uplands.
“It’s a phenomenal landscape,” Duggan said. “I remember thinking, ‘If and when this comes to market it would be a great opportunity.’”
The “if and when” happened. On Monday in Koochiching County, partners in the $820,000 land deal will gather to christen the tract as the state’s newest wildlife management area. It’s named after 94-year-old outdoors legend Bob Lessard and the late Bob Anderson, a former mayor of International Falls who worked for Boise Cascade and once chaired the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.
“This is for future generations to have and enjoy,” Duggan said. “A lot of folks came together to make this happen.”
The Lessard-Anderson Wildlife Management Area, located 35 miles west of International Falls, joins Minnesota’s network of more than 1,500 such lands across the state. WMAs are open to hunting, trapping, foraging, wildlife watching and other public uses. Together, they provide 1.4 million acres of habitat.
Despite the tract’s location far north of Minnesota’s pheasant range, Pheasants Forever took the lead on the project. The group acquired the former Boise Cascade property from Molpus Woodlands Group, a timber management firm based in Ridgeland, Miss.
It was a Molpus supervisor who first showed the land to Duggan.