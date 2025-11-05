Stage & Arts

Tonight they're gonna party as Prince's 'Purple Rain' musical officially opens

What you need to know about the world premiere at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 3:07PM
Prince fans came from far and near for the first preview performance on Oct. 16 of the much-anticipated musical "Purple Rain" at the State Theatre in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The big day has arrived.

On Wednesday evening, “Purple Rain,” the musical adaptation of Prince’s semi-autobiographical movie officially opens at Minneapolis’ State Theatre. It runs through Nov. 23.

Already seen by tens of thousands, the musical has been in ever-changing previews for three weeks.

To mark the world premiere, Target Field, the Minneapolis Convention Center and the tiara of Capella Tower will all be bathed in purple lights Wednesday night.

Why is the musical a big deal? In a word, Prince. Minnesota’s superlative musical genius put the world on notice in 1978 with his debut album, “For You,” on which he famously played all 27 instruments. A pioneer of the “Minneapolis sound,” Prince released 39 albums during his lifetime, including “Purple Rain,” the film soundtrack that sold 25 million copies.

What else makes it noteworthy? It’s a pre-Broadway tryout by Tony-winning producer Orin Wolf (“The Band’s Visit” and “Once”). The creative team is stacked with industry heavyweights such as Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Purpose”), Tony-winning arranger Jason Michael Webb and Tony-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Former Beyoncé video dancer Ebony Williams is the choreographer and longtime Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are on board as music advisers.

What about the stars? Kris Kollins, a multitalented instrumentalist and singer who styles himself after Prince, plays the Kid, the central character who is trying to break into the music world while battling family and industry demons. Broadway star Rachel Webb (“& Juliet”) plays opposite as Apollonia. Most of the cast is comprised of young unknowns.

Keep in mind: “Purple Rain” is about a character called the Kid who is trying to make his way as an independent artist even as he faces challenges in the music industry and in his family. Sure, Prince played the character on screen. “But it’s a fictional character,” said Jacobs-Jenkins. “It’s not Prince.”

And the songs? In addition to the title track, the 1984 film had nine musical numbers, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U” and “When Doves Cry.” The musical has taken songs from Prince’s catalog to bring the total to around two dozen songs.

It’s a purple paisley pathway: Instead of a red carpet, the show will have a purple paisley pathway for those entering the theater from LaSalle Av. They will be ushered in through an illuminated corridor that takes them to “Remembering the Purple One,” a photo exhibit of Prince memorabilia, and the box office.

Why the State Theatre? Wolf wanted the show to take its first bow in Prince’s hometown. The star could have lived anywhere, and did have places in the Caribbean, Los Angeles and elsewhere, but he was true to Minnesota.

Length of show? The performance runs for 2 hours, 30 minutes, plus a 15-minute intermission.

Ticket prices? $59-$269 at the box office, with varying availability throughout the run. Ticketmaster prices vary.

Are tickets still available to opening night? Producers made some opening-night seats available to fans Tuesday, but there aren’t many left. Most of the remainders are in the balcony nosebleed sections. There’s a suggested dress code of “Rock and Roll Cocktail.”

Purple is the theme on the dessert table at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis’ Mara. The restaurant is celebrating "Purple Rain" by showcasing cakes, tarts, puddings and even the chocolate fountain in different shades of Prince's signature color. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Elsewhere in the city, purple reigns: The hue takes on a sophisticated flavor in the dessert room at Mara, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis’ luxe restaurant. Pastry chef Kenzie Ross-Timm and her team salute the musical with Prince’s signature color. Bite-size apple tarts and tiny spoons of flan are flecked with wisteria-hued sugar sprinkles, a lavender tiramisu is crowned with purple dark chocolate, ube cake gets a royal violet icing, rice pudding is naturally purple from a blend of black sticky rice and white Jasmine rice, and mini olive oil cakes and profiteroles are piped with mauve frosting. Then there is the wow factor — a towering fountain made with 12 kilograms of white chocolate and gussied up in luscious lilac. The desserts are on the $65 Sunday brunch menu through Nov. 23.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

