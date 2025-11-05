Tonight they’re gonna party as Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ musical officially opens

Elsewhere in the city, purple reigns: The hue takes on a sophisticated flavor in the dessert room at Mara, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis’ luxe restaurant. Pastry chef Kenzie Ross-Timm and her team salute the musical with Prince’s signature color. Bite-size apple tarts and tiny spoons of flan are flecked with wisteria-hued sugar sprinkles, a lavender tiramisu is crowned with purple dark chocolate, ube cake gets a royal violet icing, rice pudding is naturally purple from a blend of black sticky rice and white Jasmine rice, and mini olive oil cakes and profiteroles are piped with mauve frosting. Then there is the wow factor — a towering fountain made with 12 kilograms of white chocolate and gussied up in luscious lilac. The desserts are on the $65 Sunday brunch menu through Nov. 23.