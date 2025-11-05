Tonight they’re gonna party as Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ musical officially opens

The big day has arrived.
On Wednesday evening, “Purple Rain,” the musical adaptation of Prince’s semi-autobiographical movie officially opens at Minneapolis’ State Theatre. It runs through Nov. 23.
Already seen by tens of thousands, the musical has been in ever-changing previews for three weeks.
To mark the world premiere, Target Field, the Minneapolis Convention Center and the tiara of Capella Tower will all be bathed in purple lights Wednesday night.
Why is the musical a big deal? In a word, Prince. Minnesota’s superlative musical genius put the world on notice in 1978 with his debut album, “For You,” on which he famously played all 27 instruments. A pioneer of the “Minneapolis sound,” Prince released 39 albums during his lifetime, including “Purple Rain,” the film soundtrack that sold 25 million copies.
What else makes it noteworthy? It’s a pre-Broadway tryout by Tony-winning producer Orin Wolf (“The Band’s Visit” and “Once”). The creative team is stacked with industry heavyweights such as Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Purpose”), Tony-winning arranger Jason Michael Webb and Tony-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Former Beyoncé video dancer Ebony Williams is the choreographer and longtime Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are on board as music advisers.
What about the stars? Kris Kollins, a multitalented instrumentalist and singer who styles himself after Prince, plays the Kid, the central character who is trying to break into the music world while battling family and industry demons. Broadway star Rachel Webb (“& Juliet”) plays opposite as Apollonia. Most of the cast is comprised of young unknowns.
Keep in mind: “Purple Rain” is about a character called the Kid who is trying to make his way as an independent artist even as he faces challenges in the music industry and in his family. Sure, Prince played the character on screen. “But it’s a fictional character,” said Jacobs-Jenkins. “It’s not Prince.”