Want to see ‘Purple Rain’ on opening night? Tickets are now available.

But there are not many left to the historic performance.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 4:50PM
Prince fans came from near and far for the first preview performance of the much-anticipated musical Purple Rain at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Oct. 16, 2025. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tickets to Wednesday’s opening night performance of “Purple Rain” are finally on sale to the public.

Since Oct. 16, when the stage adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film went into previews at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, members of the public could purchase admission to almost any performance of the show, including a week of added shows.

The glaring exception was Nov. 5 — opening night.

That special and historic performance was essentially being treated as a VIP-only event.

Now, at last, the producers have made some seats available to fans who may want to notch bragging rights as witnesses to the world premiere of the music icon’s semi-autobiographical musical.

But there are not many opening night tickets left. In fact, most of the remainders, which range from $88 to $159 as of Tuesday, are in the balcony nosebleed sections.

Wednesday’s performance also is different for another reason. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., an hour earlier than usual.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

