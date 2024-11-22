The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Besides those massive calzones, there are flatbreads and pizzas to choose from, plus a large menu of burgers and barbecue sandwiches. But something about baked dough with a cheesy middle enthralled us, and we ordered the pepperoni rolls, a popular appetizer, according to our server. It came with four pinwheels of rolled-up pizza with a side of herby sauce for dipping ($14). It was everything you could want on a rainy night: We were warm, we were dry, we were full and we were happy. (S.J.)