140th U.S. Open

What: Only Grand Slam tennis tournament on U.S. soil.

When: Begins Monday, ends Sept. 13.

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

TV: ESPN and ESPN2.

Defending singles champions: Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu (neither is entered this year).

Men's top seeds: 1. Novak Djokovic, 2. Dominic Thiem, 3. Daniil Medvedev, 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Women's top seeds: 1. Karolina Pliskova, 2. Sofia Kenin, 3. Serena Williams, 4. Naomi Osaka.

COVID strikes: On Sunday, 17th-seeded Benoit Paire of France tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the field.

