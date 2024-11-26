In Minnesota and across the country, experts say this Thanksgiving may be the busiest travel season ever — whether you’re flying or driving to your holiday destination.
Thanksgiving expected to be record-breaker at MSP Airport and on Minnesota roads
Travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and then some. Pack some patience and plan carefully to stay sane.
Travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and then some. Just last month, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had the second-busiest day in its history and is now bracing for a busy holiday week. And on roadways, AAA predicts a record number of Americans will travel by car to their destination this Thanksgiving.
Travelers should be prepared for gridlock, crowds and maybe some chaos; best to take it easy and pack some patience.
“Ten of the busiest days that the [Transportation Security Administration] and MSP [Airport] have seen in the history of TSA have happened since May of this year,” Marty Robinson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Minnesota, said on Tuesday. “[Wednesday] and Sunday we are expecting record days again.”
What MSP travelers need to know:
Between Nov. 21 and this Tuesday, MSP will likely see some 468,000 people check in for their flights and be screened by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents. That’s a 10% increase over the same period last year, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP.
The busiest days will be Wednesday and Sunday , when more than 49,000 people are expected to be screened on each day, MAC said in a news release. That’s in addition to connecting passengers at MSP and those arriving at the airport. Arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights.
MAC CEO Brian Ryks says MSP’s passenger growth is up 8% so far this year, so it stands to reason Thanksgiving will be busy.
“This is the time of year where we make sure our teams and airport partners are fully staffed,” he said, noting MAC crews are ready to respond to “adverse weather events,” if need be.
Speaking of weather: The National Weather Service predicts a chilly, but relatively calm, week ahead in Minnesota. Thanksgiving will see a high in the mid-20s here. Elsewhere, parts of the Midwest and East Coast will likely see heavy rain leading up to Thanksgiving, and maybe even snow in the Northeast.
The big picture: Nationally, more than 31 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S. carriers over the Thanksgiving holiday – an all-time high, according to the trade group Airlines 4 America.That’s up from nearly 29 million passengers last year, and 28 million in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
What experts say: “I won’t be surprised if this Thanksgiving turns out to be a record for MSP,” said San Francisco-based travel expert Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group. “I anticipate that Delta, MSP’s largest airline at the airport, will benefit from the strong air travel demand, and that will be seen — and felt — at MSP. Not only will there be lots of people starting and ending their journeys in the Twin Cities, but ... there will be lots of connecting passengers.”
What’s new at MSP: A free alternative pick up and drop off area at Terminal 2, accessed in the Purple Ramp. It’s a covered loading zone on the second level of the ramp allowing access to the terminal through a skyway.
Reserve a spot in the security line: Use MSP Reserve, where you sign up to reserve a spot for free at both terminals. Availability is limited, and times vary. Head to the line at security that says “MSP RESERVE.” Robinson says there is an “adequate number” of TSA staff to handle the throng at MSP. Just make sure you don’t cause delays in security lines, review TSA’s rules for checked and carry-on baggage and pack accordingly.
Parking at MSP: It will be at a premium. You can pre-book parking online at MSP to guarantee a spot and get the lowest rates. Metro Transit’s Blue Line light rail service feeds into both terminals at MSP, and bus service is available to the main terminal as well.
Checkpoints in Terminal 1: You can use either north or south.
Avoid the scrum at Terminal 1: Drop off passengers at Arrivals downstairs, and pick up passengers at Departures. Wait for word of your passenger at MSP’s cell phone lot on nearby Post Road.
What if I’m flying Spirit Airlines? The low-cost carrier, which serves Terminal 1 at MSP, filed for bankruptcy this month. If you have a ticket on Spirit, expect the Thanksgiving holiday to proceed normally, a rep from The Points Guy website told CNN. That goes for Christmas, too, but beyond that, he urges caution as service may be cut back.
What motorists need to know
AAA predicts almost 80 million travelers nationwide will drive at least 50 miles to their holiday destination between Tuesday and the Monday after Thanksgiving. That’s about 1.7 million or 2% additional travelers than last year, and 2 million more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
The worst times to drive are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, AAA says. The best day to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day. Minnesotans driving to their holiday destination will experience peak congestion on around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, as motorists head back home, AAA says. Those driving from Wisconsin to Minneapolis on Interstate 94 will see a 46% increase in travel time Sunday afternoon.
In Minnesota, gas prices continue to fall to less than $3 a gallon on average. On Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.86 and $2.91 in the Twin Cities, according to AAA and GasBuddy.com. Prices have fallen for the past six weeks to the lowest average since late November 2020.
“Drive with care, be mindful, and remember to be Minnesota Nice,” Minnesota AAA spokesperson Brynna Knapp said. “We should all practice kindness this holiday weekend and remember everyone is trying to travel safely to their destinations.”
