Thanksgiving expected to be record-breaker at MSP Airport and on Minnesota roads

What experts say: “I won’t be surprised if this Thanksgiving turns out to be a record for MSP,” said San Francisco-based travel expert Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group. “I anticipate that Delta, MSP’s largest airline at the airport, will benefit from the strong air travel demand, and that will be seen — and felt — at MSP. Not only will there be lots of people starting and ending their journeys in the Twin Cities, but ... there will be lots of connecting passengers.”