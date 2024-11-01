News & Politics

MEA weekend travel numbers nearly shatter previous record at MSP Airport

The Thursday of the annual fall weekend getaway for teacher conferences was second only behind Super Bowl Monday in 2018.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 4:34PM
Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during MEA weekend last month. The airport nearly shattered its own record for the number of people clearing TSA checkpoints -- the record being the Monday after the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Post-pandemic “revenge travel” — taking a trip not possible during the pandemic — was apparently at full throttle at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the annual fall break known as MEA weekend in Minnesota.

Thursday, Oct. 17 was the busiest day of the long weekend for Minnesota Teacher Association (MEA) conferences with some 52,660 people clearing the checkpoints at MSP Airport, said Jeff Lea, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

That was the second-busiest day ever at MSP checkpoints — surpassed only by Feb. 5, 2018, the day after Super Bowl LII was held in Minneapolis, Lea said Friday. K-12 schools across the state close for the annual union-sponsored teachers conference, so many families travel during the break.

All told, some 296,386 passengers cleared security at both of MSP’s terminals for this year’s MEA weekend. That compares to 271,467 last year, and 279,328 reported in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic decimated air travel. The seven-day tallies start Tuesday before the weekend, through the following Monday.

The numbers were first reported by the Thrifty Traveler website.

