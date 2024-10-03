A new option at Terminal 2 to pickup and drop off passengers in the Purple Ramp is now available at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
MSP Airport’s Terminal 2 adds new passenger pickup and dropoff
Artery in front of MSPs smaller terminal can get really clogged with traffic.
The announcement from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) Thursday comes just in time for the annual union-sponsored teachers conference for Minnesota teachers, known as MEA weekend, beginning Oct. 17 — typically a busy travel time at MSP for families when students have a break from classes.
The Terminal 2 Express Lane is located on the second level of the Purple Ramp, a parking garage with skyway access to the terminal. The pickup and drop off service is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the MAC said in a news release.
MAC says traffic in front of Terminal 2 can reach up to 800 vehicles an hour during peak times, causing back ups. Motorists may use the new option to connect with passengers at the loading and unloading zone inside the Purple Ramp, which can handle about 200 vehicles an hour, MAC said.
“We recognize that vehicle congestion at peak travel times can be a challenge for those picking up or dropping off passengers, especially at Terminal 2 where there’s limited curb space,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of MAC, which owns and operates MSP.
“We’ve reconfigured the parking facility to offer an additional loading zone with free, easy in-easy out access that should minimize overall congestion and ultimately reduce travel times,” he said in a statement.
The news comes as MSP sees a surge in travel demand, including a record of 711,612 passengers in March. Terminal 2 serves Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines and six additional international and domestic airlines.
The skyway connected to the Purple Ramp’s Terminal 2 Express Lane is closest to security checkpoint 2, a level above the ticketing lobby. MAC said new wayfinding signs mark the entrance to the new express lane and the route to exit the Purple Ramp.
More signs will be added later this year on the main inbound road to alert motorists when there are high levels of vehicle congestion and to encourage use of the new Express Lane option, MAC said.
