We'll tell you how it happened and then we'll get out of the way and let you watch.

Chris Long, the weekend sports anchor at KSTP-TV, was getting the review of Taylor Swift's Friday night concert at U.S. Bank Stadium from his two daughters, ages 9 and 7.

"Over breakfast Saturday, they were telling me all about it," Long said via Twitter message. "One of them mentioned I should try to mention a few Swift songs in the show that night."

Challenge accepted.

"I figured I'd just try to work a few in as best I could, but wanted to really make sure they weren't too forced," Long said. "I thought we'd maybe get 20 of 'em in."

But by the time, Long was done writing, there were about 40. And then he added a few more on the fly. You could say Long succeeded beyond his Wildest Dreams.

"I was legitimately nervous before the sportscast," Long said. "Thought it had a chance to be pretty fun, and just didn't want to mess it up. I figured a few people would see it and get a laugh, but never imagined it would pop like it has."

That's fine. But what did the children think?

"There were more smiles than eye rolls," he said. "So I take that as a win."