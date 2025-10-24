Target workers face long weekend as layoffs loom on Tuesday

Target corporate employees face a long weekend full of anxiety, wondering whether on Tuesday they will find out they lost their jobs.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday it would cut 800 open positions and lay off 1,000 workers.
After the announcement, social media channels blew up with people debating whether Target’s approach reflects transparency or adds unnecessary stress. Announcing layoffs days in advance may give workers time to brace for the news, but some argue that the uncertainty of waiting only deepens stress.
Connie Wanberg, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, said the most effective and respectful sequence for layoffs is to tell affected employees first, then the rest of the organization and finally the public.
That order, she said, helps preserve trust and prevents employees from learning about layoffs through the media. Ideally, all three steps are as close together as possible. “Closer than they are in this instance,” Wanberg said in an email.
Theresa Glomb, another professor at Carlson, discussed the Target announcement with a leadership development class Friday. Both she and her students thought the timing of the announcement could have been better.
Now, “people are sitting and stewing for five days,” Glomb said.
But Wanberg said timing layoffs is rarely simple.