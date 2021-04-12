TOP STORIES
- Brooklyn Center police chief says officer meant to use Taser, not firearm, on Daunte Wright: Residents, curious onlookers and business owners in Brooklyn Center emerged early Monday to begin cleaning up and to see for themselves the damage left behind after violence and looting broke out overnight following the fatal shooting of a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, 20, by police during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Sunday's fresh outrage came as Twin Cities officials and law enforcement are already on edge as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that he suspects the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday might have done so by accident. "It is my belief that the officer had their intention to deploy the Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," the chief said during a news conference Monday, adding that he believes this was an "accidental discharge."
- 3rd week of testimony in Chauvin trial begins with medical expert: A third week of testimony started Monday in the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Hennepin County District Court, where the prosecution nears the end of making its best case that George Floyd was killed by the now-fired Minneapolis police officer late last spring. The first witness called Monday was Dr. Jonathan Rich, a medical expert in cardiology from Northwestern University, who testified, "I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a cardiac event and he did not die from an overdose.
- Minneapolis high school students head back to classrooms: Minneapolis reopened its high schools Monday after more than a year of distance learning for secondary students.
- Street racers shut down Lowry Hill tunnel early Sunday: A group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts inside the westbound Lowry Hill tunnel shut down Interstate 94 early Sunday morning.
- 2 men shot, found dead near scene of crash in south Minneapolis: Two men were shot and found dead near the scene of a two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis early Monday, authorities said. The gunfire occurred about 2 a.m. near E. 28th Street and S. 14th Avenue, police said.
- Ameriprise buys BMO's European asset management business for $845M: The deal furthers Ameriprise's focus on growing its fee-based businesses and will add about $124 billion of assets under management in Europe to Ameriprise's operations.
- Minnesota mosques prepare for Ramadan — with COVID-19 vaccines: Last year, COVID-19 safety rules required mosques to shut down during Ramadan, leaving Muslims to mark this most sacred and social holiday season inside the confines of their homes. To make it more safe and comfortable for congregants to return this year, several Muslim leaders approached the office of Gov. Tim Walz to propose a vaccination campaign this spring to reach the Muslim community right before Ramadan — the monthlong period of reflection and daily fasting for Muslims around the world. The Minnesota Department of Health approved the plan.
WATCH THIS
"SNL" opens with Minnesota newscast on Chauvin trial: The bit, called "Eye On Minnesota," featured four newscasters discussing the case on a fictional station.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- How to mark your catalytic converter to deter thieves: St. Paul police on Saturday held an auto care clinic in which the department marked catalytic converters with brightly colored paint to make them less appealing to thieves. You should be careful crawling under your car but it is a job you can do in your own driveway or garage.
- Minnesotans are desperately seeking garden supplies and outdoor spaces: Twin Citians are buying up seeds and bulbs and shrubs, to the point that some already are in short supply. They're adding firepits, play spaces, water features, chicken coops, raised beds for veggies and pollinator plants for wildlife.
- Longtime Twin Cities chef Hector Ruiz is changing his restaurants with the times: It wasn't long ago that Hector Ruiz's empire seemed unstoppable. On the scene for nearly two decades, the chef and restaurateur had opened his fifth Minneapolis restaurant, Don Raúl. Then came 2020 and the crippling of the hospitality industry. One by one, the doors of Ruiz's restaurants closed. Today, his portfolio of corner cafes and neighborhood treasures that celebrate Latin cuisine looks nothing like it did a year ago.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Why Taylor Rogers should be the Twins' closer: Alexander Colome has been up and down — with his mistakes magnified — in the first three series. He will pitch better, but he probably won't pitch as well as the Twins' best reliever — Taylor Rogers.
- Michael Rand and Patrick Reusse discuss the possibility of A-Rod buying the Wolves: Check out the latest Daily Delivery podcast after a very newsy weekend in Minnesota sports, which included former MLB star Alex Rodriguez buying the Wolves along with billionaire Marc Lore.
- 10 reasons why the Masters is still the best golf tournament in the world: The course, the history, the risks and rewards — Augusta National and this special week in April are unbeatable in this sport.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
These are the 5 deadliest national parks: Here's how to stay safe in them this summer.
TRIVIA WINNER
Congratulations to Dan Nguyen! Dan was randomly selected from among the many readers who correctly answered that Minneapolis' Nicollet Diner is moving its location and will add a cabaret. He wins a $15 gift card. Be sure to read Talkers on Friday for another trivia question!
FROM THE ARCHIVES
April 12, 2019: Members of the grounds crew cut the grass at Allianz Field amid heavy snow flurries ahead of the Minnesota United's home opener against New York City Football Club. (Photo: Anthony Soufflé/Star Tribune)