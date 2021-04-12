TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

"SNL" opens with Minnesota newscast on Chauvin trial: The bit, called "Eye On Minnesota," featured four newscasters discussing the case on a fictional station.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

How to mark your catalytic converter to deter thieves : St. Paul police on Saturday held an auto care clinic in which the department marked catalytic converters with brightly colored paint to make them less appealing to thieves. You should be careful crawling under your car but it is a job you can do in your own driveway or garage.

: St. Paul police on Saturday held an auto care clinic in which the department marked catalytic converters with brightly colored paint to make them less appealing to thieves. You should be careful crawling under your car but it is a job you can do in your own driveway or garage. Minnesotans are desperately seeking garden supplies and outdoor spaces : Twin Citians are buying up seeds and bulbs and shrubs, to the point that some already are in short supply. They're adding firepits, play spaces, water features, chicken coops, raised beds for veggies and pollinator plants for wildlife.

: Twin Citians are buying up seeds and bulbs and shrubs, to the point that some already are in short supply. They're adding firepits, play spaces, water features, chicken coops, raised beds for veggies and pollinator plants for wildlife. Longtime Twin Cities chef Hector Ruiz is changing his restaurants with the times: It wasn't long ago that Hector Ruiz's empire seemed unstoppable. On the scene for nearly two decades, the chef and restaurateur had opened his fifth Minneapolis restaurant, Don Raúl. Then came 2020 and the crippling of the hospitality industry. One by one, the doors of Ruiz's restaurants closed. Today, his portfolio of corner cafes and neighborhood treasures that celebrate Latin cuisine looks nothing like it did a year ago.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Why Taylor Rogers should be the Twins' closer : Alexander Colome has been up and down — with his mistakes magnified — in the first three series. He will pitch better, but he probably won't pitch as well as the Twins' best reliever — Taylor Rogers.

: Alexander Colome has been up and down — with his mistakes magnified — in the first three series. He will pitch better, but he probably won't pitch as well as the Twins' best reliever — Taylor Rogers. Michael Rand and Patrick Reusse discuss the possibility of A-Rod buying the Wolves : Check out the latest Daily Delivery podcast after a very newsy weekend in Minnesota sports, which included former MLB star Alex Rodriguez buying the Wolves along with billionaire Marc Lore.

: Check out the latest Daily Delivery podcast after a very newsy weekend in Minnesota sports, which included former MLB star Alex Rodriguez buying the Wolves along with billionaire Marc Lore. 10 reasons why the Masters is still the best golf tournament in the world: The course, the history, the risks and rewards — Augusta National and this special week in April are unbeatable in this sport.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

These are the 5 deadliest national parks: Here's how to stay safe in them this summer.

TRIVIA WINNER

Congratulations to Dan Nguyen! Dan was randomly selected from among the many readers who correctly answered that Minneapolis' Nicollet Diner is moving its location and will add a cabaret. He wins a $15 gift card. Be sure to read Talkers on Friday for another trivia question!

FROM THE ARCHIVES

April 12, 2019: Members of the grounds crew cut the grass at Allianz Field amid heavy snow flurries ahead of the Minnesota United's home opener against New York City Football Club. (Photo: Anthony Soufflé/Star Tribune)