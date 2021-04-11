"Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's episode with a sketch on the Derek Chauvin trial. The bit, called "Eye On Minnesota," featured four newscasters discussing the case on a fictional station, KDBD.

The two white commentators, played by Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat, were certain that the jury would find the former police officer guilty. The Black journalists, played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim, were skeptical.

The sketch, which also took a swipe at Minnesota weather, was reminiscent of the 2016 piece in which white characters at an election-day party were stunned at Donald Trump's victory. The Black guests — Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock — expected it all along.

You can see the discussion here:

