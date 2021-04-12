Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand at the outset of Monday's Daily Delivery to talk about the big news of the weekend: Glen Taylor is selling the Timberwolves to a group led by former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore. Aside from the stunning nature of the news, what does it mean for the future of the franchise?

If you don't see the podcast player, click here to listen.

Plus Reusse and Rand lament the Twins' nagging issues — and sagging late-inning bullpen — that have turned an overall strong start into just a 5-4 record so far.

Jim Souhan then joins Rand from the Masters after Hideki Matsuyama's historic victory and Rand gives a Wild trade deadline update.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery podcast:Apple Podcasts|Spotify

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports