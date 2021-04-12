Two men were shot and found dead near the scene of a two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis early Monday, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 2 a.m. near E. 28th Street and S. 14th Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been announced, and police haven't disclosed the circumstances leading to the violence.

According to police:

ShotSpotter technology revealed the location of the gunfire, and officers with Metro Transit arrived at the intersection to find the two vehicles involved in the crash.

A man was found dead in one of the cars, while the other man was located in the middle of the road about a block away. Officers began lifesaving measures, however, he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Authorities haven't disclosed either man's identity.

