Takeaways: Strange overtime goal lifts Wild past Predators 3-2

The Wild finally have their first winning streak of the season, but it was no easy feat.
They had to overcome a pesky push by the Nashville Predators to outlast them 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena at the end of a lackluster season-high six-game homestand.
Before these two victories, the Wild dropped four in a row in St. Paul and five straight overall.
After a buzzer-beater by Nashville’s Steven Stamkos, a one-timer with two-tenths of a second left on the clock in the third period, Marcus Johanson scored 3 minutes, 38 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime on a bizarre play.
Predators goalie Justus Annunen knocked the net ajar with his left pad, but Johansson kept playing, first hitting the net with the rebound of a Kirill Kaprizov shot, then flipping the puck over the goal line and into the space vacated by the net.
The officials called it a good goal, and the replay officials in Toronto agreed.
This stopped a Nashville comeback that had been in the works most of the night.
The Predators, who lost the night before at home in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks, outshot the Wild 14-4 in the second, taking over after falling behind on a Kaprizov power-play goal from the first period.