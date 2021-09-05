GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Donaldson, Twins

Those opportunistic veteran legs carried him around the base paths Sunday to score two runs, one in the third inning for a 4-0 lead and the game-winner in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

8-5 Rocco Baldelli's record against his former Rays team.

.313 Twins batters went 5-for-16 on Sunday with runners in scoring position after they went 0-for-11 in the series' first two games.

23-18 Twins' record in one-run games this season.

3 Third baseman Luis Arraez's hits on Sunday after he went 2-for-29 in nine games since Aug. 25.

UP NEXT

Twins' Bailey Ober will start and Michael Pineda will follow him presumably for six or seven innings. They'll tag-team against Cleveland's Logan Allen to start a four-game series.

JERRY ZGODA