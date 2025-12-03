Sun Country opens pilot base in Cincinnati to support its cargo business with Amazon

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is opening an operations base and hiring pilots in Cincinnati for cargo flights.
The airline said Tuesday the expanded operations at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) would support its standing partnership with online retail giant Amazon, which operates a major air cargo hub and sorting facility there.
“Growing our footprint beyond Minneapolis-St. Paul has long been a goal for Sun Country, and we are excited to mark this major milestone,” CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement Tuesday announcing the development.
Sun Country wants to open the base with 30 pilots and it is unclear whether any will be forced to relocate there from MSP. The airline wants to avoid displacing any of its pilots though it remains a possibility, said Sam Larson, a Sun Country pilot and spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).
Known to most Minnesota air travelers as the local leisure airline, Sun Country has invested heavily in building up its cargo business, which is the shuttling of goods or merchandise for other companies or organizations.
The airline leaned into the freight business and scaled down its passenger flying while its competitors contended with some lowering demand for domestic air travel this year.
The base is expected to open Jan. 31. It is believed to be Sun Country’s first pilot base outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), according to the airline. Sun Country has flight attendant bases in Mississippi and Nevada.
The airline has tried and failed in the past to set up a pilot base outside MSP.