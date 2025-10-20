Twin Cities suburbs seek destination status with new downtown plans

Richfield is perhaps best known for its proximity to the airport and neighborhoods of post-war homes, but the inner-ring suburb wants to stand out for something else: a bustling downtown.
City leaders are surveying residents and working with a national company that specializes in “placemaking” to define its commercial core — an area that spans 66th and Lyndale, extending east past a strip mall and north toward Richfield Lake — as a hub for residents and visitors.
“Even if they still commute to the city, they’d love to be able to walk to a smaller downtown in their community,” said Ryan Short, co-founder of CivicBrand, the firm Richfield tapped to shape its downtown.
The concept of a “suburban downtown” may seem oxymoronic, but it’s gaining traction across the Twin Cities area. Blaine is pouring $750 million into a new sports and entertainment hub. Brooklyn Center hopes to transform an 80-acre parcel into a “gathering place” packed with housing. And Chanhassen is working hard to attract new development to an established downtown.
Burnsville’s Heart of the City project, which started taking shape around 25 years ago, in many ways provided a blueprint for subsequent suburban makeovers. And while the pandemic halted some long-planned projects, the concept appears to be experiencing a revival, with city leaders saying suburbanites are craving neighborhoods that foster connection.
“We’re creating a downtown to drive to, not just a downtown to drive through,” Chanhassen Community Development Director Eric Maasssaid, noting that’s how he’s heard the city’s elected leaders describe the goal.
Burnsville creates the blueprint
From Anoka’s much-anticipated social district to an entertainment hub taking shape around an under-construction amphitheater in Shakopee, investment in suburban amenities is widespread.
But building a suburban downtown from scratch was still somewhat untested locally in the early 2000s, when Burnsville sought to convince a skeptical public that the costly Heart of the City was a good idea. The plan called for a multimillion-dollar performing arts center officials hoped would anchor the up-and-coming downtown.