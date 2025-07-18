Study: Rochester area needs 18,000 homes over the next decade

ROCHESTER – A 2020 study showed this area needed about 18,000 new housing units over the next decade. Five years later, the updated housing study shows Rochester is steadily producing homes but the same needs remain.
An updated housing study released this week shows Olmsted County still needs about 18,000 new units by 2035 to take on promised growth in the area and ease the mounting pressure on local home and rental markets.
“There’s new challenges that we haven’t been facing that have come up recently in the last five years since the last report,” said JoMarie Morris, director of the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing.
An average of 425 single-family homes were built here over the past five years, or slightly over 2,100 homes. During the same time, more than 2,600 multifamily rental units were added.
Yet analysts with Maxfield Research and Consulting report the area’s housing market has only continued to get tighter. Rental vacancies hover between 2% and 3%, well below market averages, while the for-sale market has experienced “record-low supply” as more people come to the area.
The report comes as Rochester braces for massive growth over the next few years thanks to Mayo Clinic’s ongoing $5 billion downtown expansion, which has already drawn an estimated 2,000 construction workers to the area to begin demolition and prep work this spring. Once complete, Mayo is expected to hire a few thousand additional workers to staff the five new buildings.
The Maxfield analysts make a number of recommendations, including increasing the number of lots available for construction across the county in every city.
Area housing officials touted the report as evidence a number of their initiatives are working, from the city’s streamlined development and zoning code to Olmsted County’s ongoing senior housing and affordable home projects.