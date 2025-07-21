Politics

Republican Eric Pratt will run for open congressional seat, throws support behind Trump amid criticism

The southeastern congressional district, which Rep. Angie Craig is leaving to run for Senate, is the state’s most competitive.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 4:27PM
Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake), a banker by day, cannot be concerned with the trifling hardships that don't involve Eric Pratt.
State Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, is the second Republican to join what’s becoming a crowded field of candidates vying for the Second Congressional District's open seat. (Pete Kotz/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State Sen. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake has entered the Republican field in the race to replace Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota’s most closely contested congressional district.

The four-term state senator vowed to go all in for President Donald Trump and push his agenda forward in Congress, after far-right Republicans recently zeroed in on his past statements on Trump.

“The people of the Second District deserve a representative who listens, understands their challenges, and delivers real results,” Pratt said in a statement. “President Trump is making strides and bringing energy back to our economy, but families in CD2 still need someone who can win in November to keep that momentum going.”

Pratt is the second Republican to join what’s becoming a crowded field of candidates vying for an open seat created by Craig, who’s running for U.S. Senate. The suburban-to-rural district includes Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties.

Republican Tyler Kistner entered the race in May. Democrats Matt Little, the former Lakeville mayor and state senator, and state Sen. Matt Klein, are also running for the seat.

Elected in 2012, Pratt serves as the ranking minority member on the Finance Jobs and Economic Development Committee. He was a vocal supporter of free insulin and has focused on expanding child care access, improving public education and support for small-business growth.

In recent years, Republican candidates not anointed by the district’s strong conservative grassroots base have had a tough time navigating the local party’s endorsement process.

Joe Teirab, the Republican candidate who ran against Craig last year, lost the party’s endorsement to Tayler Rahm, a candidate who had the support of the district’s grassroots base.

Teirab, who was viewed as an establishment candidate backed by Rep. Tom Emmer, struggled to earn the base’s support even after Rahm dropped out of the race.

Ahead of his launch, far-right political activist and influencer Laura Loomer took aim at Pratt’s past tepid support for Trump and called Pratt a RINO, a “Republican in name only.”

“Anti-Trump RINO [Eric Pratt] is considering a run in Minnesota’s GOP Primary for District 2, despite his long history of anti-Trump comments and pro-illegal alien policy positions,” Loomer said on X.

Minnesota’s far-right conservative group Action 4 Liberty latched onto Loomer’s post and also ripped Pratt’s past statements.

“I’m not interested in political theater. I’m interested in getting the work done,” Pratt also said.

Kistner had the support of both Washington Republicans and the local party during both of his runs. Rahm and Teirab have not ruled out bids when asked in recent months.

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

