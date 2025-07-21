Republican Eric Pratt will run for open congressional seat, throws support behind Trump amid criticism

State Sen. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake has entered the Republican field in the race to replace Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota’s most closely contested congressional district.
The four-term state senator vowed to go all in for President Donald Trump and push his agenda forward in Congress, after far-right Republicans recently zeroed in on his past statements on Trump.
“The people of the Second District deserve a representative who listens, understands their challenges, and delivers real results,” Pratt said in a statement. “President Trump is making strides and bringing energy back to our economy, but families in CD2 still need someone who can win in November to keep that momentum going.”
Pratt is the second Republican to join what’s becoming a crowded field of candidates vying for an open seat created by Craig, who’s running for U.S. Senate. The suburban-to-rural district includes Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties.
Republican Tyler Kistner entered the race in May. Democrats Matt Little, the former Lakeville mayor and state senator, and state Sen. Matt Klein, are also running for the seat.
Elected in 2012, Pratt serves as the ranking minority member on the Finance Jobs and Economic Development Committee. He was a vocal supporter of free insulin and has focused on expanding child care access, improving public education and support for small-business growth.
In recent years, Republican candidates not anointed by the district’s strong conservative grassroots base have had a tough time navigating the local party’s endorsement process.
Joe Teirab, the Republican candidate who ran against Craig last year, lost the party’s endorsement to Tayler Rahm, a candidate who had the support of the district’s grassroots base.