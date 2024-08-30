St. Thomas’ home winning streak ends with a thud in blowout loss to Sioux Falls

“The last time none of those players — including the guys in sixth year — ever came back in the locker room instead of being out there singing,” Caruso said. “That’s part of the journey. I’ve said to people sooner or later the streak is going to be done and it’s going to start over. It has not been a focal point, but I do think when you’re able to string together that much success, it speaks to the consistency of the players and their effort. That was not us out there tonight, for sure.”