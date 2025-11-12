St. Louis Park’s West End bucks the trend with one of area’s lowest vacancy rates

A $6 million movie theater revamp, new mixed-use apartments and a wave of restaurants and shops are reshaping St. Louis Park’s West End — and shaping the next generation of one of the Twin Cities’ busiest suburban hubs.
With the new development over the past few years, the 49-acre district has become a bright spot in the metro’s struggling office market, with vacancy rates continually among the lowest in the Twin Cities.
“It’s really one of the only live-work-play-stay markets in the Twin Cities,” said Michael Gelfman, executive vice president at Colliers. “That’s what I think adds a lot to the relevance of the West End.”
While St. Louis Park lacks a traditional downtown, it is increasingly defined by a network of commercial districts, including West End, the Historic Walker Lake area and the Excelsior & Grand corridor. Together, they give the suburb an urban edge.
And while suburban centers from Maple Grove to Woodbury are adding urban-style density — pairing housing with retail, offices and entertainment — the West End has quietly evolved into one of the most dynamic. Once a suburban experiment in mixed-use planning, its modern office complexes are among the most leased outside of downtown, even as many post-COVID office markets continue to struggle.
A tight market amid wider vacancies
Although the West End lost some shops, restaurants and office tenants during the pandemic, it quickly refilled those spaces — a sharp contrast to downtown Minneapolis, where vacant commercial space has been far harder to backfill. The district’s top-tier offices now post the metro’s highest occupancy rates, reflecting how tenants have gravitated toward newer, amenity-rich spaces.
As of the third quarter of 2025, only 12.8% of West End offices were vacant — the lowest rate of any major corridor — compared with 30.8% downtown and 22.1% across the metro, according to Colliers.
Gelfman said the area’s success underscores how work habits and lifestyle preferences have shifted, with employees and employers alike drawn to the West End’s convenience and walkable amenities.