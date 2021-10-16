When the Gophers took the ice Friday against St. Cloud State, there was a lot on the line.

The No. 4 Gophers were looking to boost their rankings against the No. 2 Huskies, a team that made it all the way to the national championship last season while the Gophers failed to make the Frozen Four.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko was hoping to keep his record against his former team — both as a player and coach — clean.

And for two sets of brothers divided between the in-state rivals — Bryce and Easton Brodzinski, and Jack and Nick Perbix — this was a chance for the all-important bragging rights.

With so much wrapped up in one home-and-home series, it's no wonder the first game looked so equal. The only difference, really, being the score at the end.

The Gophers fell 2-1 to St. Cloud in front of a packed student section and raucous announced crowd of 8,190 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers dominated play early, racking up four shots on goal in the first period about five minutes into the game while holding the Huskies scoreless. But the Huskies proved they didn't need a barrage of chances to break the deadlock. Sometimes taking quick advantage of a rare mistake is enough.

Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe bobbled the puck in the neutral zone, and St. Cloud center Jami Krannila pounced. He seized the puck and took off on a breakaway, tucking a backhander past Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine. That was just the Huskies' third shot of the game with three minutes left in the first period.

"You just have to completely keep your eye on the ball," Motzko said earlier this week of balancing developing his team with such tough early season matchups. "How we look today, we want to look better a month out. And these games coming up, they're exciting. We're going to make some mistakes."

That Gophers' error seemed to fuel St. Cloud, as they dominated the second period much like the Gophers had in the first. In fact, the Gophers didn't manage their first shot of the second until the dying seconds of a power play nearly 14 minutes into the period.

The Gophers regained their composure in the third period and leveled the score on a strong play from a line with two freshmen. First-year winger Matthew Knies used his 6-3, 210-pound frame to shake off the St. Cloud defense, passing to senior center Ben Meyers. Fellow freshman Chaz Lucius was hanging by the far corner of David Hrenak's net, ready to chip in Meyers' assist for his first goal in maroon and gold.

But yet again, St. Cloud didn't let the Gophers' flurry of momentum take up all the air in the arena, crashing the net about three minutes after the Gophers' goal for Mason Salquist to beat LaFontaine.

Hrenak ended with 21 saves while LaFontaine made 17.

The teams will head to St. Cloud's territory for the rematch at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Huskies coach Brett Larson said earlier this week he considered this series a test for both teams.

"This has been a rivalry going back years," Larson said. "And it's fun that it's two of the top teams in the country, at least right now."