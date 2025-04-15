Minnesota-grown spinach makes all the difference in this quiche recipe

To prepare the crust: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Roll out the pie dough to about ⅛ inches thick. Drape the dough over your rolling pin and then unroll it over a 9-inch pie dish. Press it firmly into the bottom and up the sides. Trim off any excess dough allowing a ½-inch overhang on all sides. Roll the edge of the dough under itself and use your fingers or a fork to crimp. Prick the bottom of the pie with a fork, line with parchment and fill with dry beans or rice to reach the top of the crust. Bake until the edges are set, about 15 minutes. Remove the pie and lift the weights and discard the beans or rice. Return to the oven until the bottom is beginning to set, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool.