Minnesota-grown spinach makes all the difference in this quiche recipe

Spinach is spinach, right? Nope.
I can assure you our local winter spinach is quite different from California’s baby spinach sold plastic tubs. Its ruffled, deep green leaves are savory, crunchy and complex. Find winter spinach at our farmers markets and in local co-ops. This variety is grown in unheated, high-tunnel greenhouses and undergoes a freeze-thaw cycle each night that concentrates its sugar content.
Spinach originated in the Middle East and is actually a cold-weather plant. It is best when seeded in late fall to grow slowly over the winter. The commercial baby spinach from California has been bred to grow quickly for a spring harvest, a practice that ignores the plant’s seasonal preference and its logical place in our food supply as a fall-winter crop.
Winter spinach is exactly what we need right now, bringing vibrant color and nutrients to our winter-weary meals. It’s packed with vitamins A, C and K as well as folate, iron and magnesium.
Fresh winter spinach makes wonderful salads, especially when tossed with citrus and dried fruit; shred it for tacos, layer in sandwiches, twirl it into hot pasta, swirl into risotto, and pile it on top of polenta. It retains most of its texture and all of its color in the heat.
That’s why winter spinach, earthy and grassy and vibrant, makes such a great match to lush, sunny eggs. Work it into a scramble or omelet, or sauté the spinach and top with a poached egg.
My favorite recipe is spinach quiche, one that’s rich and lush with cheese and cream. Serve spinach quiche for brunch, lunch or a casual dinner, but do not serve it hot; it’s best slightly warm or at room temperature, and it’s even better paired with a crisp spinach salad on the side.
Spinach Quiche
Makes 1 (9-inch) pie.