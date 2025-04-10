Ever have a Easter bunny coconut cake? This one is better

Spring is in the air, and that means Easter is right around the corner.
Easter was the most sugar-heavy holiday for me growing up, and hasn’t changed that much as an adult. The day started bright and early: There was the finding of the Easter basket and candy for breakfast, followed by dressing up for church, with hats and gloves and tights (it was a high-fashion Sunday, of course). There was the sitting through church, where my siblings and I dreamed of candy while simultaneously crashing from a sugar high.
Then, still in our Sunday best, we headed to grandma’s house, where there were more baskets filled with more candy. Our sugar mania was paused temporarily as we sat down to a plate of rubbery ham served with a spoonful of canned pineapple, which was picked at while our thoughts turned to Peeps and jelly beans and eggs filled with crème. The good news was that there was more sugar on the way. The bad news was that it was covered in sweetened, shredded coconut.
I had a love-hate relationship with that classic bunny cake. I wanted to love it, as it had all the makings of a perfect dessert. It was cute, with the little bunny face, ears and whiskers. It was cake, coated in icing, another favorite. I would try it each year, hoping my taste buds had changed, but I just couldn’t get past the thick layer of chewy coconut and the overly sweet frosting.
As an adult, I’ve come up with my own spin on the classic Easter dessert, as I still want to celebrate that coconut cake. I traded the bunny shape for a single-layer square, which is classy and easy to slice. The one-bowl cake base uses coconut milk and coconut extract, which makes a rich, tender bite, and the cream cheese in the icing adds some tang and helps balance the sweetness. I like a small dose of coconut extract in the buttercream, but more can be added if one wants to ramp up the flavor.
To decorate, I use unsweetened coconut flakes around the edges, which add more flavor and keep the cake from being overly sweet — and can be avoided if needed.
It is simple, delicious, and a perfect end to an Easter dinner.
Coconut Cake
Serves about 18 to 24.