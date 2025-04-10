Ever have a Easter bunny coconut cake? This one is better

Then, still in our Sunday best, we headed to grandma’s house, where there were more baskets filled with more candy. Our sugar mania was paused temporarily as we sat down to a plate of rubbery ham served with a spoonful of canned pineapple, which was picked at while our thoughts turned to Peeps and jelly beans and eggs filled with crème. The good news was that there was more sugar on the way. The bad news was that it was covered in sweetened, shredded coconut.