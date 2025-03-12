Channel bright spring days by baking lemon poppy seed muffins

First, standard muffin tins are surprisingly varied, both in cavity size and colors. Because of this, your muffins may not bake up exactly like mine. I highly recommend baking a test muffin in your pan whenever you try a new recipe so you can determine how it will bake up in your particular pan. Dark-colored pans will bake up faster, especially around the edges of the muffins. Also remember that not every oven bakes the same, either, and baking times in recipes can be viewed as suggestions.