How to bake the brownies of your dreams

Bake for 22 to 27 minutes, until the sides of the brownies have set, the top is starting to crackle and looks glossy, and a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center comes out with crumbs. The batter on the toothpick should not be wet but should have a good amount of crumbs clinging to it. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely. Use the parchment sling to gently lift the brownies from the pan. Cut into squares and serve. The brownies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.