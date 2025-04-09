Recipes

7 great recipes for spring brunch season

Try these simple but delicious recipes for your Easter table, from a smoked salmon showstopper and citrus salads to bacon-studded French toast and a too-easy quiche.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 11:30AM
Used your favorite smoked fish with this gluten-free dish, its crust crispy layers of potatoes. (Jenny Bravo)

For those who love breakfast food but not the time of day it’s typically served, brunch is for you.

For those who think eggs, frittatas, quiche or French toast shouldn’t be confined to early morning hours — and can be enhanced by a mimosa — brunch is also for you.

And for those who find solace in the kitchen and use spring holidays and celebrations to pull out all the culinary stops, brunch is especially for you.

It’s no surprise that we fall into the latter category, and have been stockpiling recipes from new cookbooks just for the occasion. Knowing that time and money aren’t always in great supply, we’re keeping menus relatively simple with varying ingredient lists, allowing cooks to wow guests without breaking the bank.

Start on a bright note with the quick and easy Salty Citrus Salad from Amelia Wasiliev’s new “Last-Minute Brunch Party,” setting the tone for what’s to come. (We also earmarked her recipes for Baked Bacon French Toast and ham and cheese scones for a meaty start to the day.)

When the budget allows, we’re all for bringing smoked salmon to the table, and found Crispy Potato Cake with Smoked Fish, Crème Fraîche and Herbs from “Warm Your Bones” by Vanessa Seder the ideal vehicle. A crust made from roasted sliced potatoes makes it gluten-free, and you can change out the fish or the herbs to tailor it to your tastes.

Sticking with the simplicity theme, “Easy Everyday” by Jessica Merchant offered a tip that makes quick work out of quiche thanks to puff pastry, and introduced a new breakfast potato dish, this one starring sweet potatoes.

On the grab-and-go, kid-friendly side, egg “muffins” peppered with vegetables are another gluten-free option, this one from “Love Gluten-Free” by Megan McKenna.

Many brunch recipes call for eggs, which are still hovering on the spendy side. Cartons of egg substitute can be a less-expensive alternative — you won’t taste the difference — but because eggs go a long way in dishes like quiche and French toast, it still can be an economical way to feed a crowd.

Start brunch off on a citrusy note with Salty Citrus Salad from “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025). (Lisa Linder)

Salty Citrus Salad

Serves 4.

This is not your ordinary fruit salad but an excellent brunch accompaniment, or standalone dish. Use whatever citrus you have to make an equally eye-catching and flavorful dish. From “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025)

For the salad:

  • 3 oranges
    • 2 blood oranges
      • 1 ruby red grapefruit
        • 2 clementines
          • 4 ½ oz. (120g) ricotta salata or halloumi cheese
            • ¼ c. roasted hazelnuts, chopped
              • Microgreens, for optional garnish

                For the dressing:

                • 2 tbsp. olive oil
                  • 1 tbsp. citrus juice (use leftovers from cutting the fruit)
                    • 2 tsp. apple cider vinegar
                      • ½ tbsp. Dijon mustard
                        • 1 ½ tsp. honey
                          • Pinch of sea salt flakes and black pepper

                            Directions

                            Cut the ends off all of the citrus, then, using a serrated or paring knife, slice the skin off the body of the fruit. Slice the flesh into circles so the core is in the center and each slice forms a flower shape. Cut any bigger slices into halves or quarters and layer the different slices of citrus onto a large flat plate. Save the juices as you cut and squeeze any fleshy pieces of skin scraps.

                            Combine the dressing ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. Season with the sea salt and pepper to taste.

                            To assemble the salad, finely grate the cheese generously over the fruit, top with the chopped nuts and pour over the dressing. Garnish with microgreens, if using.

                            Used your favorite smoked fish with the gluten-free Crispy Potato Cake with Smoked Fish, Crème Fraîche and Herbs from “Warm Your Bones: Cozy Recipes for Chilly Days and Winter Nights” by Vanessa Seder (Union Square & Co., 2024). (Jenny Bravo)

                            Crispy Potato Cake with Smoked Fish, Crème Fraîche and Herbs

                            Serves 4.

                            If you happen to be in search of a showstopping, gluten-free breakfast/brunch option, look no further. The base of this crispy roasted potato “cake” consists of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are roasted with herbs and olive oil to a brown and crispy finish, then crowned with dollops of crème fraîche, capers, lemon zest, fresh herbs and hearty chunks of smoked trout or salmon. It also makes a fine dinner entrée, served with a side salad. From “Warm Your Bones: Cozy Recipes for Chilly Days and Winter Nights” by Vanessa Seder (Union Square & Co., 2024).

                            • 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
                              • 2 ¾ to 3 lb. russet potatoes (about 3 large), scrubbed and peeled
                                • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
                                  • 3 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves, divided
                                    • 3 tsp. chopped fresh sage leaves, divided
                                      • 4 oz. smoked trout or salmon, cut into 2-in. pieces
                                        • ½ c. crème fraîche
                                          • 1 tbsp. brined capers, drained
                                            • 1 tsp. lemon zest
                                              • ½ c. fresh herbs, such as parsley, tarragon, chervil, dill, fennel fronds, thyme, or a mix

                                                Directions

                                                Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle the parchment with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil.

                                                Thinly slice the potatoes crosswise into roughly ⅛-inch-thick slices. Arrange the sliced potatoes on the prepared pan to form a 10-inch circle, overlapping the slices as you place them. Continue to overlap the slices in a spiral pattern, ending in the middle of the circle. Sprinkle all over with ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon of the rosemary, and 1 teaspoon of the sage. Repeat this process two more times so that the potato cake is three layers high. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over the top of the potatoes. Cover the top of the potato cake with parchment and weight it down with a large heavy cast-iron skillet or other ovenproof pan.

                                                Roast the potato cake for about 30 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked all the way through and the top is just beginning to turn golden. Remove the skillet and top layer of parchment and roast for 15 to 20 minutes more, until the potato cake is deep golden brown all over and crisp. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly, then transfer the potato cake on the parchment to a large cutting board.

                                                Decorate the top of the potato cake with the smoked trout, crème fraîche, capers, lemon zest and fresh herbs, and season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Slice the cake into wedges and serve immediately.

                                                Quiche doesn't have to be difficult. Try the Fancy Puff Pastry Quiche from “Easy Everyday,” by Jessica Merchant (Rodale Books, 2025). (Jessica Merchant)

                                                The Easiest Fancy Puff Pastry Quiche

                                                Serves 4 to 8.

                                                From “Easy Everyday,” by Jessica Merchant, who writes: “Using puff pastry to make a big sheet-pan quiche is one of my favorite uses. It’s a fabulous way to serve a crowd and it looks so impressive. Not to mention that it tastes incredible, with its flaky, buttery layers. You can also make it ahead of time and slice it up for pre-portioned breakfasts throughout the week. Sure, puff pastry never tastes quite as good as when it just comes out of the oven, and it will lose a bit of the flaky crispness. But I still give the leftovers a solid A-minus.” (Rodale Books, 2025).

                                                • 6 slices bacon, chopped
                                                  • 1 lb. asparagus, cut into thirds
                                                    • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
                                                      • 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed if frozen
                                                        • 8 large eggs
                                                          • 1 ½ c. heavy cream
                                                            • ½ c. freshly grated white Cheddar cheese
                                                              • ½ c. freshly grated Gruyère cheese
                                                                • 3 cloves garlic, minced
                                                                  • ¼ c. chopped fresh herbs, like parsley, thyme and chives, plus more for serving

                                                                    Directions

                                                                    Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

                                                                    Heat a skillet over medium-low heat and add the bacon. Cook, stirring often, until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel to drain the excess grease.

                                                                    Add the asparagus to the same skillet with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes, just to soften it slightly. Remove it with the slotted spoon and place it on the paper towel with the bacon.

                                                                    Lay the puff pastry in a 9- by 13-inch sheet pan. The pastry may go up the sides of the pan a bit. Poke it all over with a fork to keep it from bubbling up.

                                                                    Whisk together the eggs, cream, cheeses, garlic and herbs until combined. Stir in a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the bacon and the asparagus. Pour the egg mixture into the puff pastry crust.

                                                                    Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the center is no longer jiggly and the crust is golden. Remove and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with the additional herbs. Slice into eight squares and serve.

                                                                    Ham and Cheddar Savory Scones are a welcome slice of savory. From “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025). (Lisa Linder)

                                                                    Ham and Cheddar Savory Scones

                                                                    Serves 4 to 6.

                                                                    These savory scones are wholesome, filling and perfect for a brunch picnic. Cooked bacon or sausage can be great options to use instead of ham, or use fresh herbs for a vegetarian option. From “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025).

                                                                    • 2 c. all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
                                                                      • 1 tbsp. baking powder
                                                                        • 1 tbsp. superfine sugar
                                                                          • ½ tsp. salt
                                                                            • ½ tsp. garlic powder
                                                                              • 8 tbsp. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
                                                                                • 1 c. grated sharp Cheddar cheese
                                                                                  • 4 ½ oz. ham, finely chopped
                                                                                    • 3 tbsp. finely chopped chives
                                                                                      • ¾ c. buttermilk, plus extra for brushing

                                                                                        Directions

                                                                                        Line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

                                                                                        In a large bowl, add the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and garlic powder and stir to combine. Add the cold butter cubes and, working quickly, mix the butter through the flour mixture using a pinching motion with your fingertips. You want the mixture to have a crumbly, sandy consistency. Add the Cheddar, ham and chives and stir with a fork to combine. Pour in the buttermilk, working it through the dry ingredients until it starts to come together to form a rough dough. Make sure not to overhandle the dough as this will result in tough scones.

                                                                                        Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured counter and gently work the dough until it comes together and is easy to handle. If the dough is too wet, add a little flour, and if it’s too dry, add a little extra buttermilk.

                                                                                        Transfer the ball of dough to your baking sheet and form it into a disk shape, about 8 inches in diameter. Using a sharp knife or a bench scraper, cut the disk into 8 equal wedges.

                                                                                        Transfer the tray to the refrigerator to chill for 10 minutes before cooking. This will increase the height and flakiness of the scones.

                                                                                        Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat the top of the scones with buttermilk, then bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool on the baking sheet before serving warm with butter.

                                                                                        To make ahead: Make and shape the dough and leave them, covered, in the refrigerator overnight. Just brush them with buttermilk and pop them straight into a preheated oven the next morning.

                                                                                        For brunch on the go, or a fun addition to the buffet table, Egg, Spinach and Feta Muffins fit the bill. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025). (Luke Albert)

                                                                                        Egg, Spinach and Feta Muffins

                                                                                        Makes 10 muffins.

                                                                                        Use these addictive, kid-friendly muffins as a warm-up to the main course or as part of a buffet. These contain no flour at all — just a lovely selection of chopped vegetables in an egg batter, topped with feta, caramelized onions and walnuts. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025).

                                                                                        • Olive oil, for greasing and frying
                                                                                          • 8 eggs
                                                                                            • ½ tsp. granulated garlic
                                                                                              • ½ tsp. sea salt flakes, plus extra for seasoning
                                                                                                • 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus extra for seasoning
                                                                                                  • ½ c. (1 oz.) fresh spinach, finely chopped
                                                                                                    • 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
                                                                                                      • ½ c. (3 ½ oz.) feta cheese, crumbled
                                                                                                        • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
                                                                                                          • 2 tsp. brown sugar
                                                                                                            • 2 tbsp. crushed walnuts

                                                                                                              Directions

                                                                                                              Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 10 holes of a muffin tin.

                                                                                                              Break eggs into a bowl, add the garlic, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, then whisk together. Stir in the spinach and tomatoes.

                                                                                                              Spoon the egg mixture into the prepared muffin tin and sprinkle the feta on top. Bake for 10 minutes.

                                                                                                              Meanwhile, drizzle olive oil into a small frying pan over medium heat. When hot, fry onion for a few minutes, until translucent. Lower the heat, then add the brown sugar and season with extra salt and pepper. Allow to cook gently for about 10 minutes, until caramelized.

                                                                                                              When muffins are done, remove them from the tin. Spoon a little caramelized onion and some crushed walnuts on top of each one and serve immediately.

                                                                                                              Bacon makes everything better, including French Toast. This Baked Bacon French Toast is from “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025). (Lisa Linder)

                                                                                                              Baked Bacon French Toast

                                                                                                              Serves 6 to 8.

                                                                                                              A classic French toast is one of my favorite brunch meals to cook. This baked casserole recipe hits all the good notes but is easier for a larger crowd because you don’t have to fry each toast slice. You can make it the night before so all you need to do is bake on the day. For a sweet version, add mixed fresh berries or other fruit and ground cinnamon instead of the bacon. From “Last Minute Brunch Party,” by Amelia Wasiliev (Hardie Grant, 2025).

                                                                                                              • 1 tbsp. butter
                                                                                                                • 1 loaf (1 lb.) brioche or challah bread, cut into thick slices
                                                                                                                  • 1 lb. bacon slices, cut into bite-size pieces
                                                                                                                    • 6 eggs
                                                                                                                      • ¼ c. soft brown sugar
                                                                                                                        • 1 tbsp. maple syrup, plus extra for serving
                                                                                                                          • 1½ c. milk
                                                                                                                            • 1 c. heavy cream

                                                                                                                              Directions

                                                                                                                              Grease a 9- by 13-inch Dutch oven with the butter. Halve each brioche slice and layer into the prepared dish. Set aside.

                                                                                                                              Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally so that all sides of the bacon are cooked and golden.

                                                                                                                              In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, maple syrup, milk and cream. Pour the creamy mix over the bread and turn the bread pieces so both sides are soaked. Scatter the cooked bacon over the top. At this point you can cover and refrigerate, either overnight or until ready to cook.

                                                                                                                              When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Check after 30 minutes. If the top and edges are browning too quickly, cover with aluminum foil. Once done, remove from the oven and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving with extra maple syrup.

                                                                                                                              Meet your new favorite breakfast potato: Rosemary Bacon Skillet Sweet Potatoes from “Easy Everyday,” by Jessica Merchant (Rodale Books, 2025). (Jessica Merchant)

                                                                                                                              Rosemary Bacon Skillet Sweet Potatoes

                                                                                                                              Serves 4.

                                                                                                                              Never underestimate the power of a crispy breakfast potato. Especially one made with crispy bacon and sizzled rosemary. Especially when that potato is sweet. This recipe checks all the breakfast boxes; refrigerated leftovers keep 2 to 3 days. From “Easy Everyday,” by Jessica Merchant (Rodale Books, 2025).

                                                                                                                              • 6 slices bacon
                                                                                                                                • 4 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-in. cubes
                                                                                                                                  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
                                                                                                                                    • 3 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

                                                                                                                                      Directions

                                                                                                                                      Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat and add the bacon. Cook, stirring often, until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel to drain any excess grease.

                                                                                                                                      Increase the heat to medium. Add the sweet potatoes to the skillet with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Toss them to coat in the bacon fat, then arrange them in a (mostly) single layer. Cook for about 8 minutes, letting the bottoms get golden and crisp, before tossing and cooking on another side. Cook for another 8 to 10 minutes, then flip again. Repeat this until the potatoes are deeply golden and tender.

                                                                                                                                      Stir the rosemary into the skillet a few minutes before the potatoes are done. Stir in the bacon and serve.

                                                                                                                                      about the writer

                                                                                                                                      about the writer

                                                                                                                                      Nicole Hvidsten

                                                                                                                                      Taste Editor

                                                                                                                                      Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

                                                                                                                                      See Moreicon

                                                                                                                                      More from Recipes

                                                                                                                                      See More

                                                                                                                                      Recipes

                                                                                                                                      7 great recipes for spring brunch season

                                                                                                                                      card image

                                                                                                                                      Try these simple but delicious recipes for your Easter table, from a smoked salmon showstopper and citrus salads to bacon-studded French toast and a too-easy quiche.

                                                                                                                                      Recipes

                                                                                                                                      Sunday Supper: My Famous Burger Bowls

                                                                                                                                      card image

                                                                                                                                      Recipes

                                                                                                                                      It’s not your imagination: Butter can make everything better

                                                                                                                                      card image