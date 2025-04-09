7 great recipes for spring brunch season

From “Easy Everyday,” by Jessica Merchant, who writes: “Using puff pastry to make a big sheet-pan quiche is one of my favorite uses. It’s a fabulous way to serve a crowd and it looks so impressive. Not to mention that it tastes incredible, with its flaky, buttery layers. You can also make it ahead of time and slice it up for pre-portioned breakfasts throughout the week. Sure, puff pastry never tastes quite as good as when it just comes out of the oven, and it will lose a bit of the flaky crispness. But I still give the leftovers a solid A-minus.” (Rodale Books, 2025).