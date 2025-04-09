7 great recipes for spring brunch season

For those who love breakfast food but not the time of day it’s typically served, brunch is for you.
For those who think eggs, frittatas, quiche or French toast shouldn’t be confined to early morning hours — and can be enhanced by a mimosa — brunch is also for you.
And for those who find solace in the kitchen and use spring holidays and celebrations to pull out all the culinary stops, brunch is especially for you.
It’s no surprise that we fall into the latter category, and have been stockpiling recipes from new cookbooks just for the occasion. Knowing that time and money aren’t always in great supply, we’re keeping menus relatively simple with varying ingredient lists, allowing cooks to wow guests without breaking the bank.
Start on a bright note with the quick and easy Salty Citrus Salad from Amelia Wasiliev’s new “Last-Minute Brunch Party,” setting the tone for what’s to come. (We also earmarked her recipes for Baked Bacon French Toast and ham and cheese scones for a meaty start to the day.)
When the budget allows, we’re all for bringing smoked salmon to the table, and found Crispy Potato Cake with Smoked Fish, Crème Fraîche and Herbs from “Warm Your Bones” by Vanessa Seder the ideal vehicle. A crust made from roasted sliced potatoes makes it gluten-free, and you can change out the fish or the herbs to tailor it to your tastes.
Sticking with the simplicity theme, “Easy Everyday” by Jessica Merchant offered a tip that makes quick work out of quiche thanks to puff pastry, and introduced a new breakfast potato dish, this one starring sweet potatoes.
On the grab-and-go, kid-friendly side, egg “muffins” peppered with vegetables are another gluten-free option, this one from “Love Gluten-Free” by Megan McKenna.