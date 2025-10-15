Souhan: Could Timberwolves trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Don’t put anything past Tim Connelly.

The Timberwolves trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is hard to imagine.
That’s how you know there’s a chance.
Because there is a superstar on the trade block, and the Wolves’ basketball boss is Tim Connelly, and you know he is beautiful-minding possible deals that could bring Giannis to Minnesota.
Will Connelly make that deal? Almost certainly not. Does the deal make sense? Not for a team with limited draft picks to trade and that is about to start the season after spending the summer banking on improved cohesiveness among its current players.
Will Connelly be tempted to try? That’s his M.O.
He traded half a roster and most of his draft picks for Rudy Gobert when no one saw that coming, and most didn’t want to see it coming.
He traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo right before camp began, a move that was not expected or popular at the time.
He considered trading for Kevin Durant last season, which would have made two blockbusters in seven months.