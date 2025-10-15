Wolves

Souhan: Could Timberwolves trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Don’t put anything past Tim Connelly.

The Milwaukee Bucks star wants a trade, and the Wolves president of basketball operations always has surprises up his sleeve.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 10:00AM
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has two guaranteed years remaining on his contract. (Ian Maule/The Associated Press)

The Timberwolves trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is hard to imagine.

That’s how you know there’s a chance.

Because there is a superstar on the trade block, and the Wolves’ basketball boss is Tim Connelly, and you know he is beautiful-minding possible deals that could bring Giannis to Minnesota.

Will Connelly make that deal? Almost certainly not. Does the deal make sense? Not for a team with limited draft picks to trade and that is about to start the season after spending the summer banking on improved cohesiveness among its current players.

Will Connelly be tempted to try? That’s his M.O.

He traded half a roster and most of his draft picks for Rudy Gobert when no one saw that coming, and most didn’t want to see it coming.

He traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo right before camp began, a move that was not expected or popular at the time.

He considered trading for Kevin Durant last season, which would have made two blockbusters in seven months.

Connelly’s attitude seems to be: Cohesiveness is nice. Stars are better.

Durant was traded to Houston for the same reasons that Giannis will likely leave the Midwest. The Rockets had young talent and draft picks to trade, and if the Milwaukee Bucks are to deal their star power forward, they will likely want young talent and draft picks back.

If there is a bidding war for Giannis, Connelly would likely be outbid.

That doesn’t mean Connelly won’t at least try.

He won’t trade Anthony Edwards. Is anyone else untouchable?

Probably not.

The question is whether Connelly could offer enough in current player talent to land Giannis without decreasing his chances of winning a title.

So how could this deal happen?

There is one remotely possible scenario:

Giannis has another guaranteed year on his contract after this season, so he can control where he goes for now. The Bucks might also want to do right by him because of what he has done for the franchise, and as a signal to free agents that they are a humane organization.

What if Giannis wants to stay in the Midwest, play alongside Edwards and vie for a championship?

We have no idea whether the first two factors motivate Giannis. He might want a Malibu beach house, a Manhattan condo or a spot on South Beach.

But if Giannis wanted to play for the Wolves, and Connelly wanted Giannis to play for the Wolves, then there would at least be the chance of a deal being concocted, and why a two- or three- or four-team deal could happen at any time in the next calendar year.

What kind of package would be required to bring Giannis to Minnesota?

If the Bucks were trying to win immediately, they would want two starters, a key bench player and some young, athletic talent.

What if Connelly offered Randle, DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham?

That would leave the Wolves with a starting five of Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Giannis and Gobert.

Two exceptional scorers (Edwards and Giannis), two exceptional defenders (McDaniels and Gobert) and two exceptional rebounders (Gobert and Giannis), led by a veteran point guard.

The Wolves would still have Naz Reid, Jaylen Clark, Bones Hyland and Joan Beringer coming off the bench.

They would be trading depth for star power, and Edwards and Giannis would have to carry the load.

Bet against it but don’t rule it out completely, because Connelly hasn’t made a big trade in a whole year, and he’s got to be as itchy as an online shopper on Black Friday.

