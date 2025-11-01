Some rural Minnesota sheriffs hesitant to partner with ICE — for now

President Donald Trump’s administration has had limited success persuading Minnesota law enforcement agencies to sign partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help with its mass deportation effort.
So far, only eight of 87 Minnesota counties — Cass, Crow Wing, Freeborn, Itasca, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs and Sherburne — have signed the agreements. Freeborn, Kandiyohi and Sherburne already had long-standing deals to hold detainees for ICE in their county jails.
The partnerships, which give local sheriffs authority to enforce federal immigration laws, are much more popular in conservative-leaning states with big immigrant populations. In Florida and Texas, 536 agreements have been signed. The deals garnered less interest in the Upper Midwest — including in neighboring Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas — where a total of 31 agreements have been signed.
Most of the sheriffs who responded to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s inquiries about the partnerships said it is a difficult decision. They’re trying to balance limited resources with helping federal law enforcement partners while maintaining their community’s trust.
None of those who responded thought it would be a significant source of revenue, but they did say it would make it easier to help ICE when asked. Several sheriffs who haven’t signed on said it was largely due to staffing shortages and a lack of need.
Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said ICE leaders told him at this point, they’re not asking local officers to apprehend anyone. Klang says the agreement with ICE will make it easier for his deputies to transfer people already in their custody who have immigration cases to federal agents.
“We are not going to be going into meat packing plants or Mexican restaurants or anything like that,” said Klang. “They don’t want to put us in a position that would cause conflict in our community.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the partnerships when she visited the Twin Cities Oct. 24, criticizing Gov. Tim Walz for refusing to assist ICE. Trump has tried to punish communities that refuse to help with his deportation effort and brand them as sanctuaries for immigrants in the country illegally.