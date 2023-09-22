Twins rookie Royce Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his left hamstring during the Twins' game in Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

He left the game after hitting a foul ball in the eighth inning.

Jordan Luplow has returned to the Twins from Class AAA St. Paul to take Lewis' roster spot.

In 58 games for the Twins, Lewis has a .309 batting average and 15 home runs, including a single-season team record of four grand slams. Willi Castro and Kyle Farmer are expected to see time at third base while Lewis is sidelined.

The injured list placement was retroactive to Thursday and Lewis will be eligible to rejoin the roster during the Twins' final weekend of the regular season in Colorado. The Twins would begin their best-of-3 American League wild-card series playoff on October 3 at Target Field.