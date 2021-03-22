Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand to break down the opening weekend of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament — and to provide an update on where the Gophers are in their search for a new men's basketball coach now that a few seasons are over for prospective coaches.

Puck Drop editor Randy Johnson also joins for a men's college hockey bracket breakdown. The Gophers got a No. 1 seed and all five teams from Minnesota made the NCAA field of 16 — the first time that has ever happened.

Plus thoughts on United's Hassani Dotson dominating for U.S. Soccer, a big win for Gophers women's gymnastics and a big week for the Wild, Wolves and Vikings.

