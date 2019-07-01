Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page. For a list of takeout and curbside pickup options available during the COVID-19 outbreak, our restaurant critic offers some recommendations here.
Closing / Changing
-
Bardo (222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-886-8404, bardompls.com/) A northeast Minneapolis bistro-turned-hot dog spot is the latest restaurant casualty of COVID-19. Bardo announced Sept. 20 on social media that it would end its run that night after more than three years in the neighborhood. “Friends, it is with a heavy heart we announce, tonight we close our doors. We thank you for every opportunity,” said the brief note, alongside a photo of chef/co-owner Remy Pettus. Read our coverage here.
-
Bar Brigade (470 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-340-3568, barbrigade.com/) Despite a profitable early part of the year, the 3-year-old French neighborhood spot shut down in May due to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and will not be reopening. Owner Matty O'Reilly is downsizing his restaurant portfolio, which includes Sandy's Tavern in Richfield and Republic in Minneapolis. "I have two kids, so the school equation for me was too challenging to consider operating 4 units with so many unknowns," he said. O'Reilly hopes to reopen Bar Brigade elsewhere in the future, "but I’m not entertaining that idea until next year at least."
-
R. A. MacSammy's Elbow Room (735 E. 48th St., Mpls., ramacsammys.com) The mac-and-cheese and sandwiches spot closed its brick-and-mortar location at 48th and Chicago at the end of July. Its food truck followed suit Sept. 18.
-
Prieto (701 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-428-7231, prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon’s Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria has closed, but is moving in October to a new location in south Minneapolis (4751 Nicollet Av. S.), switching to more casual counter service and adding a ceviche and raw bar.
-
Don Raúl (4953 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls.) Chef Hector Ruiz is converting his southwest Minneapolis restauranta Don Raul into El Travieso Taqueria.
-
Costa Blanca Bistro (416 Central Av. NE., Mpls.) The Spanish tapas bistro from chef Hector Ruiz is now closed, but a new concept is in the works.
-
Surly Brewing Co. beer hall and pizzeria (520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com) Surly Brewing Co. — the epitome of the phrase “destination beer hall” — is pulling the plug on its enormous southeast Minneapolis entertainment complex. The plan is to close “indefinitely,” with the final day on Nov. 2. About 150 workers will lose their jobs, learning of the brewery’s plans days after a group of them informed management of their intent to form a union. Read our coverage here.
-
Lakeshore Grill (Southdale and Ridgedale Malls) Macy’s has quietly closed its Lakeshore Grill restaurants at Southdale and Ridgedale. The permanent closings represent a genuine end-of-an-era moment in Twin Cities dining. The Lakeshore Grill’s lineage can be traced to the original Dayton’s in downtown Minneapolis.
-
Taco Cat (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., tacocatmn.com/) After seven years delivering tacos by bike, Taco Cat is closing. The taco takeout business with a food truck and a stand at Midtown Global Market will serve its last meals at the end of September, when its lease on the Market space runs out. Co-owner Tristan Jimerson said there were multiple factors at play, but the main reason to call it quits was safety. Read our coverage here.
-
Giordano's (2700 Hennepin Av., Mpls.) The Chicago deep-dish pizza spot is closed. Another location in Richfield remains open (3000 W. 66th St., Richfield).
Now Open
-
Jameson's Irish Bar (886 Smith Av. S., West St. Paul, 651-457-2729, jamosbar.com) Formerly known as the Cherokee Sirloin Room, the remodeled bar and private event space is now open under a new name with a new look. “A passion that I've always had was collecting salt and pepper shakers and you will see those throughout the restaurant. We also discovered many relics in the basement including original paintings for the old Cherokee Tavern,” said Brian Rubenzers, chef and owner, in a release.
-
Folly Coffee Tasting & Tour Room (4290 Park Glen Rd., St. Louis Park, 612-297-7888, follycoffee.com) The small-batch Minnesota coffee roaster offers a behind-the-scenes look at the roastery with a 30-minute tour, plus a guided coffee tasting, weekends only for $12. There's no cafe service or takeout on site, but you can pre-order beans to go.
-
The Bapmobile (N/A, bapmobilemn.com) "Follow our chicken across the road," is the clever tagline of Bap and Chicken's new food truck, serving Korean-American street food around the Twin Cities, in owner John Gleason's effort to pivot during the pandemic. "It is important to continue to find ways to provide jobs and wages to his team of faithful employees, as well as continue to feed the hungry guests," said a release. "In this time of turmoil, the Bapmobile was born."
-
Lake City Sandwiches (2551 Lyndale Av. S., lakecitysandwiches.com/) This new sandwich spot from the team behind Nightingale is offering sandwich pickup and delivery only, daily 4 p.m. to midnight. Sandwiches (smoked ricotta, albacore tuna, lamb meatball, etc.) come on housemade focaccia with sustainably farmed meats. And there are salads, matzo ball soup and housemade chips, too. Fifty cents from every sandwich goes toward a charity that changes monthly.
-
Rosalia (2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-345-5494, rosaliapizza.com) When Rose Street Patisserie moved out of Linden Hills, chef Daniel Del Prado took over the space that shares a back door with his Italian-Argentine spot Martina. The new restaurant is finally here, and it's leaning into Del Prado's fascination with Siciliy as a crossroads of world cultures. Rosalia is a counter-service pizzeria (no reservations) open daily from 4 p.m. A few crudos, salads and a handful of wood-fired pizzas are on the menu, plus fugaza (Argentinian focaccia) and sauces and dips with bread (think baba ganoush and chicken liver pate). Read our coverage here.
-
Sidebar (303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., sidebaratsurdyks.com/) With this exciting new venture, the fourth generation of Surdyks are placing their imprint on their family-owned northeast Minneapolis landmark. Following in the footsteps of the family’s wildly popular Surdyk’s Flights outpost at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (R.I.P., Terminal 1, still going strong at Terminal 2), the restaurant and bar takes advantage of the company’s best assets: the inventory of its well-stocked cheese shop and liquor store, plus the expertise of the folks behind those enterprises. Location? They repurposed a chunk of sales floor real estate from the family’s busy retail store. The 41-year-old cheese shop is also getting an upgrade. Opened Sept. 16. Read our coverage here.
-
Wendy's House of Soul (1825 Glenwood Av., Mpls. , 612-800-4535, youvebeensouled.com) Wendy Puckett began making soul rolls -- those are egg rolls filled with soul food -- to get her kids to eat more vegetables. Now the Northside community stalwart is scaling up. Her six-year-old Wendy's House of Soul has moved from a counter inside a convenience store to a full-fledged brick-and-mortar spot in Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood. And with more space comes more soul rolls. Try it stuffed with a three-cheese macaroni, Reuben sandwich filling, a Sunday turkey dinner, gyro meat, or create your own. There are also three flavors of wings, a deep-fried burger or deep-fried chicken sandwich, waffles, salads and fried dessert pockets. Opened Sept. 15.
-
Nashville Coop (300 Snelling Av. S., St. Paul, nashvillecoop.com/) After surveying the prospects of the 2020 food truck landscape, the ownership behind the popular Alimama’s Sambusa Mediterranean Grill decided to pivot their business in a different direction. Enter fried chicken. Fusing the spiced-up Nashville Hot fried chicken style with the flavor traditions of the owners’ Ethiopian backgrounds, the Nashville Coop brand launched this spring in two food trucks. It has now gone brick-and-mortar on Snelling Ave, in what is increasingly becoming a restaurant row. Opened Sept. 15.
-
Woodfired Cantina (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, woodfiredcantina.com/) This Mexican-style street food cantina has taken over the former In Bloom, which anchors Keg and Case Market. Brian and Sarah Ingram, owners of Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome, have taken over the soaring space with a 20-foot wood-burning hearth, perfect for wood-fired meats — plus “wet tacos, lava rock bowls, and tin-can nachos,” according to a news release. “Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland is collaborating on the menu as director of culinary. Opened Sept. 11. Read our coverage here.
-
Margie's Kitchen + Cocktails (13735 Round Lake Blvd., Andover, 763-205-4762, margies-kitchen.com/) The northwest suburbs get a new spot with brick-oven pizza, burgers, local beers and cocktails inspired by the owner's grandmother, Margie. Opened Sept. 4.
Announced / Coming Soon
-
Kenwood Food & Beverage (Delivery only, kenwoodfoodandbeverage.com) Restaurateur Luke Shimp has teamed up with US Foods to open a “virtual food hall." Four concepts operate out of the kitchen at his Uptown Minneapolis restaurant Red Cow: Chicken Republic (sandwiches, wings and fried chicken), Venice Salads & Bowls, Shakee Shakee (shakes), and burgers from Red Cow. Food is available for delivery only. Opens Sept. 30.
-
Coquette & Colibri (200 NE. Lowry Av., Mpls., instagram.com/coquette_colibri/) Northeast Minneapolis is slated to get a new coffeeshop and wine bar in two parts, when Coquette & Colibri gradually opens in the months ahead. First, Colibri Cafe will offer cofee, soups, sandwiches and baked goods sometime this coming winter. Next spring brings Coquette Wine Bar, with small plates, charcuterie, vegan items and, of course, wine.
-
L'More Chocolat (1229 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-940-8747, lmorechocolat.com) A Wayzata chocolate shop that specializes in Parisian-style confections, custom bars and handmade truffles, is relocating to downtown Minneapolis in the 1892 Bellevue building.
-
Bricksworth Beer Co. (12257 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville) The Johnson family behind BlackStack Brewing in St. Paul is opening a brewpub, with food from Angelo Pennacchio, the chef/owner of the now-closed Bar Luchador, and beer by Steve Snyder, a brewer formerly of Fair State. Detroit Style steel-pan pizza, wings and salad will be on the menu. Opening the first week in October.
-
Bull & Finch Pub (200 Water St., Excelsior, 952-246-1030, thebullfinchpub.com) An Irish gastropub is taking over the former Jake O'Connor's space on Excelsior's Water Street. Look for craft cocktails, beer and "pub classics with a modern twist," such as fish and chips, burgers and mussels.
-
El Travieso Taqueria (4953 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls.) Chef Hector Ruiz is converting his southwest Minneapolis restauranta Don Raul into a taqueria.
-
Kyndred Hearth (Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Eagan) Ann Kim, the James Beard award-winning chef/co-owner of Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis, is turning her attention to the suburbs. Eagan, specifically, where she will place her imprint on the primary restaurant in the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. The restaurant’s centerpiece will be the same copper-clad wood-burning oven — imported from France — that anchors Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola. Along with Kim’s wood-fired pizzas, the seasonal menu will focus on handmade pastas and “other things that I’ve never been able to do at the other restaurants,” she said. Kim said she’s also excited about the prospect of serving her first breakfast menu, which will feature what she described as “twists on what I love to eat.” Opoening in October. Read our coverage here.
-
Prieto (4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon’s Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria (701 W. Lake St., Mpls.) is moving in October to a new location in south Minneapolis, switching to more casual counter service and adding a ceviche and raw bar. The original spot closed Sept. 12.
-
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (1580 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, tonomn.com/) Three years after the legendary St. Clair Broiler closed, a new restaurant is finally reviving the storied space on the corner of St. Clair Ave. and Snelling Ave. in St. Paul. Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks is opening its second location in the spot that formerly housed the 61-year-old diner known for its burgers and malts. Look for a socially-distant grand opening this fall. The first location is in Maplewood. Co-owners Shaz Khan and chef Antonio Gambino planned to make that outlet the first of many, and after partnering with an investment firm, the “scaling strategy” is on track, Khan said. Read our coverage here.
-
Vinai (1717 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., vinaimn.co) Chef Yia Vang, of the pop-up Union Hmong Kitchen, will open a brick-and-mortar in spring 2021. Named for the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang, 36, was born, Vinai is a “love letter to my parents,” Hmong immigrants who “taught me about grace, taught me about hope, and taught me to how to persevere,” he said. Read our coverage here.
-
Gandhi Mahal (3025 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., facebook.com/GandhiMahalRestaurant/) Gandhi Mahal has found a temporary home in the former Chef Shack Ranch, while the restaurant — destroyed by fire in the Minneapolis riots — rebuilds. Owner Ruhel Islam estimated the rebuild could take three or four years. In the meantime, the restaurant will reopen in its temporary new home by September. Read our coverage here.
-
Brother Justus Whiskey Co. (Address TBA, brotherjustus.com) The six-year-old craft distillery, which has been riding out COVID-19 by making and donating hand sanitizer with two other local distilleries as a founder of All Hands MN, is scaling up. The company has signed a lease for a 14,000-square-foot spot overlooking Columbia Park and Golf Course in northeast Minneapolis. The new distillery and whiskey-focused cocktail room is expected to open by the end of the year.
-
Hamburguesas El Gordo (161 Victoria St., St. Paul, gordoburgers.com ) The Mexican street food spot will add its third Twin Cities location in the Summit-University neighborhood storefront that formerly housed Tori Ramen (the others are in West St. Paul and Minneapolis). Dine-in or take out burgers, hot dogs, handmade tortilla tacos or Mexican specialties when it opens October 2020.
-
Petite León (3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.) Four familiar Twin Cities dining names are taking over the corner spot that was the home of Blackbird Cafe for nearly 10 years. The quartet includes Ben Rients (Lyn 65, Centro and Popol Vuh), Travis Serbus (Butcher & the Boar, Lyn 65), Dan Manosack (Blackbird, Lyn 65) and Jorge Guzman (Surly Brewing Co., Solera), who has returned to Minneapolis after a two-year stint in La Crosse, Wis. “There’s not a specific cuisine, but you’ll know that Jorge is in the kitchen,” said Guzman, who was born in Mexico. “There’s a very strong Mexican influence, and a very strong Spanish influence. Cooking at Solera gave me an affinity for that food.”
-
Brasa (818 W. 46th St., Mpls, brasa.us) Brasa Premium Rotisserie, the casual roasted meat spot from Alma restaurateur Alex Roberts is expanding. A new location at the corner of W. 46th St. and Bryant Av. S. in Minneapolis is slated for early October. The space, east of Lake Harriet, was most recently occupied by Studio 2 Cafe, and before that, Java Jack’s Coffee Cafe and the very first Rustica Bakery. Read our coverage here.
-
Dayton’s Food Hall & Market (700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. ) The massive former Dayton’s department store in downtown Minneapolis is undergoing a $214 million renaissance. Most of the 12-story building will be transformed into offices, but retail is planned for the street and skyway levels, and the lower level (translation: basement) will feature a 45,000-square-foot food hall, connected to the two floors above with an atrium cut into the building’s infrastructure. The ornate first-floor space that was the longtime home of J.B. Hudson jewelers is also being eyed for a restaurant, but no tenant has been announced. Originally slated for spring 2020, the project is still in the works. Read our coverage here.
-
Red's Savoy (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, savoypizza.com) The famous local pizza chain that opened in downtown St. Paul in 1965 is returning to its roots. After leaving its 421 E. 7th St. address in 2017, Red's Savoy will once more have a location downtown, this time in Treasure Island Center (formerly the Macy's building). The new outpost was set to open in March 2020 but has been postponed, according to its website. Read our coverage here.
-
Shake Shack ( The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove) The city of Maple Grove is considering plans to bring Minnesota's fourth Shake Shack to a revamp of this shopping center. The proposal awaits approval, with an opening date not yet announced.
-
Earl Giles Distillery (1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., earlgiles.com) The Minneapolis cocktail mixer and ginger beer company will open a distillery and production center later this year. The space will also be home to a 165-seat cocktail lounge with a 50-foot bar, a mezzanine for private events, and a kitchen with a 10-foot wood-fire oven for pizzas and other roasted bites. An indoor herb garden will provide garnishes for cocktails as well as botanicals for spirits like gin. And a gift shop will sell barware and Earl Giles products. Read our coverage here.
-
Travail 3.0 (W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com) Travail's ownership trio pitched in to build a sleek, three-level, next-generation property across the street from their original restaurant. With construction almost complete, Travail's new home was expected to open in early March, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the building's rooftop patio has opened for a Mexican-inspired tasting menu.
-
Chicken Guy! (Mall of America, chickenguy.com) Food Network behemoth Guy Fieri planned to open an outlet of his Chicken Guy! mini-chain at the Mall of America in early 2020, but has been delayed. The menu focuses on freshly prepared chicken tenders, which follow a brining formula that calls upon lemon juice, buttermilk, pickle brine and herbs. The chicken is pounded and breaded, and then fried or grilled. Read our coverage here.
-
Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Expected to open 2020. Read our coverage here.
August 2020
- Openings
-
Northeast Tea House (224 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. , 612-321-8215, northeastteahouse.com) Gongfu tea service, house-milled matcha and sweet and savory snacks are on offer at this new spot that pays reverance to East Asian tea culture. Opened August 2020.
-
Coastal Seafoods Cafe (2007 E. 24th St., Mpls., coastalseafoods.com/) The Twin Cities fish market has expanded to a new location, right across the street from its much smaller former home. The new store is almost four times larger than the original, and has a cafe for prepared foods that showcase the underwater creatures also available to purchase raw. Cafe opened Aug. 31. Read our coverage here.
-
Los Ocampo (801 E. Lake St., Mpls, losocampo.com/) The family-owned business, which anchored the southeast corner of Lake St. and Chicago Av. in Minneapolis from 2008 to 2018, is back where it belongs. After temporarily relocating to make way for the construction of a five-story apartment building, the popular taqueria has returned to 801 E. Lake St. as the $10 million building’s anchor commercial tenant. Opened Aug. 25. Read our coverage here.
-
Wafels & Dinges (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com/directory/26139) A food truck easily spotted in New York City for being yellow as a taxi, has opened its first store outside the Big Apple, on Level 3 West of the Mall of America. Wafels refers to its Liege-style Belgian waffles, crisp with caramelized sugar. Dinges (Belgian for "whatchamacallits") are the toppings: strawberries, fudge, "spekuloos" gingerbread cookies and more. Opened Aug. 24.
-
F+B Pop Up (750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. ) Building on Birchwood Cafe and the Minnesota Farmer's Union's successful collaboration at the Minnesota State Fair, this farm-focused partnership is taking over the prime near-the-Guthrie site that was the longtime home of Spoonriver. The plan is to emulate the Birchwood’s current curbside pickup model, with a few additions, including a mini-market grab-and-go option, with deli salads, soups, provisions (salsas and sauces) and a handful of farm-to-table grocery items, including eggs, milk, butter and bacon. F+ B will start with dinner, Thursday through Sunday, along with brunch on Saturday (in conjunction with the adjacent Mill City Farmers Market) and Sunday. Opened Aug. 20. Read our coverage here.
-
Burger Dive (731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, burgerdivemn.com/) The burger joint, from Smack Shack owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald and chef Nick O’Leary, has opened its first standalone restaurant in the former Bay Street Grill in St. Paul, Aug. 19. The new spot offers breakfast, plus biscuits from Betty & Earl’s Biscuit Kitchen.
-
Lynhall No. 3945 ((3945 Market St., Edina, thelynhall.com/) The Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640) has expanded to Edina.The new spot is occupying a prime ground floor spot in Nolan Mains, a 95-unit apartment complex that opened last year on the site of a former parking ramp at 50th and France in Edina. To start, new executive chef Steph Hedrick — working with chef Marisol Herling and pastry chef Katie Elsing — will offer daily brunch service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service and happy hour will start in the fall, along with afternoon tea. Opened Aug. 18. Read our coverage here.
-
The Birdhouse Eat + Drink (4153 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, thebirdhousemn.com/) Downtown Robbinsdale’s latest is an approachable neighborhood cafe with a something-for-everyone vibe, featuring sandwiches, salads, fish and chips, thick-cut pork chops, chicken and waffles, ratatouille paired with wild rice pilaf, cheese curds, poutine, beignets and gluten-free brownies. Dine-in, patio, takeout. Opened Aug. 3.
-
The Gnome (498 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-219-4233, thegnomepub.com/ ) Brian and Sarah Ingram, the couple behind St. Paul’s Hope Breakfast Bar and the soon-to-open Elotes, have lovingly restored the 138-year-old Cathedral Hill firehouse that was the longtime home of the Happy Gnome. Look for 100 libations on tap, a supper club-inspired menu (beer can chicken, beef-bone-marrow pot pie) by chef Justin Sutherland and a dramatically expanded patio. Patio, takeout. Opened Aug. 4.
-
La Delicious Bread (2158 Rice St., Maplewood, 651-797-4620, ladeliciousbread.com) Paris-born and Eagan-raised Brandon Vang has converted a former Tim Hortons outlet into a destination for freshly baked croissants, pain au chocolat, éclairs, fruit tarts, macarons, Paris-Brest, cream puffs and other French delights, along with a small assortment of breads and bánh mì (pork pâté, merguez, turkey) and coffee drinks. Takeout, drive-up window.
-
Okome House (4457 42nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2423, okome.house) At this brand-new counter-service spot, Hide Tozawa, the culinary talent behind Kyatchi, is presenting his approach to rice-centric Japanese comfort food. Takeout. Opened August.
-
Foodsmith Bistro Pub (973 S. Smith Av., West St. Paul, 651-330-0896, foodsmithpub.com) Robert and Ann Ulrich, co-owners of Mendoberri Cafe & Wine Bar in Mendota Heights, have brightened the intersection of Smith and Dodd with a great-looking room and a menu of updated tavern fare, including shrimp nachos, wings glazed with a sour cherry barbecue sauce, pulled pork sandwiches, roasted salmon with a summer vegetable couscous and a cauliflower-enriched mac and cheese. A daily happy hour (4 to 6 p.m.) includes deals on appetizers and tap drinks. Dine-in, patio, takeout.
-
Nixta (1222 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., nixtampls.com) Chef/owner Gustavo Romero, a self-described “maize-ologist,” is painstakingly transforming heirloom Mexican corn into handmade tortillas, and featuring them in a twice-weekly family-style dinner ($55) that feeds four. Takeout. Opened August.
-
Bombay Pizza Kitchen (16518 W. 78th St., Eden Prairie, 612-425-4205, bombaypizza.kitchen) Owned by a husband-and-wife team, this "modern Indian pizzeria"in Prairie Village Center offers Indian and Italian-American flavors and street food-inspired savory bites.
- Closings
-
Curran's (4201 Nicollet Av., Mpls., currans-restaurant.com/) After 72 years in business, the family restaurant has closed its doors for good, making way for a five-story, 82-unit rental building. Dennis Curran said that the pandemic forced him to close the restaurant at the corner of West 42nd Street in the Kingfield neighborhood known for its all-day-breakfast, vinyl booths and fresh-squeezed orange juice.Closed Aug. 23. Read our coverage here.
-
Butcher & the Boar (1121 Hennepin Av., Mpls., butcherandtheboar.com/) Butcher & the Boar, which has anchored the corner of 12th and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis for the past eight years, has quietly closed. The last dinner service was Aug. 31. “Due to COVID-19 and the unrest in Minneapolis we are closing our doors permanently,” read a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. “Thank you all for your support over the years.” Read our coverage here.
-
Izzy's Ice Cream (1100 S. 2nd St., Mpls. , izzysicecream.com/) Twenty-year-old Izzy’s Ice Cream is has gotten out of by-the-scoop business, closing its Minneapolis ice cream shop on Aug. 31. In April, Izzy’s closed its scoop shop on St. Paul’s Marshall Avenue, a storefront where owners (and spouses) Jeff Sommers and Lara Hammel founded their business.
July 2020
- Openings
-
Bebe Zito (704 W. 22nd St., Mpls., bebezitomn.com/) Bebe Zito is the new brick-and-mortar spot for the former ice cream pop-up from co-owners and fiancées Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant. Spangler has made ice cream and other sweets for a number of restaurants and cafes, and had his hand in some of Milkjam Creamery’s unforgettable flavors (like the dairy-free, dark-as-night Black). He also competed — and got rave reviews — on Food Network’s “King of Cones.” Now, he’s scooping what he calls “composed sundaes” — flavors that pair some of the usual ice cream shop fare, like brownies, with off-the-wall ingredients, such as gochujang and mushrooms. Grant’s Brazilian heritage comes through in flavors like Brigadeiro Chocolate. Opened July 2020. Read our coverage here.
-
Taste of Rondo Bar and Grill (976 Concordia Av., St. Paul, 651-348-2615, tasteofrondostp.com) This new restaurant draws inspiration from its neighborhood's history -- that being the Historic Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Reservations are required (no walk-ins) daily, 3 to 10 p.m., for burgers, sandwiches, Southern fried chicken, catfish and pot roast on Sundays.
-
Central N.E. (700 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-7947, central-ne.com) Open Tues. — Sun., 4 to 8 p.m., for patio, indoor and takeout, the restaurant offers sandwiches, burgers and small plates inside a former furniture warehouse from 1897. The Bad Waitress's northeast spot had most recently been located here; Bad Waitress's Andy and Mary Cohen are still operating the Morrissey Hospitality restaurant. Opened July 17.
-
Scarlet Kitchen & Bar (406 Main St., Red Wing, 651-385-5544, st-james-hotel.com/scarlet-kitchen-and-bar/) In the historic St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Scarlet's patio and indoor dining offers panoramic views of the Mississippi River, plus design touches that nod to the city's traditions, such as leather and pottery.
-
Casa Maria (5001 S. 34th Av., Mpls., 612-200-8368, casamariampls.com) Mexican cuisine and cocktails, with recipes inspired by the owners' mothers and ancestors. Opened July 21.
-
Bridgeman's Ice Cream Parlor (2110 Eagle Creek Lane, Woodbury, 651-315-8985, bridgemans.com) An affectionate revival of a revered Minnesota ice cream name. Along with a scoop case (hello, Peppermint Bon Bon!) the shop’s menu is a long list of classic confections, including the Tin Roof, banana split, root beer float and gargantuan La La Palooza, an eight-scoop behemoth of a sundae. Dine-in, takeout.
-
Bellecour Bakery (208 N. 1st St., Mpls, 612-223-8167, cooksofcrocushill.com ) Pastry chef Diane Moua and her crew — with an assist from chef/owner Gavin Kaysen — have gathered all the reasons why their recently closed Wayzata bakery was such a destination (pitch-perfect croissants, dreamy macarons, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, a deliriously delicious crêpe cake), and are serving them in the North Loop, a collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill. Patio, takeout.
-
La Michoacana Purepécha (809 E. 7th St., St. Paul,, 651-348-6672, lamichoacanapurepecha.com) It’s the third metro-area outlet in two years for owner Richardo Hernández (the other two are at 701 E. Lake St. and the Midtown Global Market, both in Minneapolis), and another smile-inducing source of 30 ice creams and 50-plus varieties of colorful, fruit-packed Mexican frozen pops. Takeout.
-
Dunkin' Donuts (Mall of America, dunkindonuts.com) The Mall of America, that magnet for fast-food chains, has landed a Dunkin’ outlet. (Dunkin’ is the doughnuts-and-coffee behemoth that dropped the “Donut” from its name.) Opened July 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
-
Octo Fishbar (289 5th St. E., St. Paul, octostp.com/) The Lowertown St. Paul seafood restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee, closed July 25. “We closed the restaurant at this time and have no plans to reopen,” said Loren Zinter, managing partner. “The impacts surrounding COVID proved to be just too much." Read our coverage here.
-
Allie's Deli (527 S. Marquette Av., Mpls., alliesdeliandcatering.com/) The downtown Minneapolis skyway spot known for breakfast sandwiches and soup-and-salad lunches, has closed.
-
Popol Vuh (1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5527, popolvuhmpls.com) The fine dining counterpart to the casual taqueria Centro in northeast Minneapolis, has closed. The sister restaurants opened in 2018, and both showcased the skills of their co-owner, chef José Alarcon, who hails from southern Mexico. Named for a Mayan poem, Popol Vuh’s dinner-only tasting menus highlighted hearth cooking, smoky moles, hand-ground masa tortillas, classic Mexican ingredients and a rare Mexican wine list. The Star Tribune’s 3.5-star review called the restaurant “pulse-quickening.” Announced July 20. Read our coverage here.
-
The Wedge Table (2412 Nicollet Av., Mpls., tccp.coop) Twin Cities Co-op Partners announced it was closing the Wedge Table July 19 through the end of 2020. "Since the pandemic started, customer counts and sales have decreased dramatically at the Wedge Table," said a blog post on TCCP's website. "The space was intended as a meeting and gathering space for the community – not primarily as a grocery store...As a small grocery store alone, the business model does not work. And as the lower sales indicate it is not filling as important of a role for our customers."
-
Bellecour (739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, bellecourrestaurant.com/) Gavin Kaysen’s four-star French bistro and bakery in Wayzata, has closed permanently. "As the days and weeks have gone by, we have realized that in a location that is so dependent on seasonal success we are losing more than we can sustain. When the pandemic came, it was just as we were gearing up for the season, and our ability to bounce back has been extremely limited," Kaysen said in the announcement. Bellecour opened in 2017, the second Minnesota effort from the James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, who had previously won accolades for Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis. Announced July 16. Read our coverage here.
-
The 508 Bar + Restaurant (508 N. 1st Av., Mpls. , 612-339-0036, bar508.com/) After 12 years, the Warehouse District spot has closed. "The 508 simply cannot survive the business restrictions which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic," the team wrote July 16 on Facebook.
-
Bar Brava (1914 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-208-1270, barbravamn.com) The north Minneapolis natural wine bar announced July 15 on Instagram that it was closing its doors. "We are playing things by ear so stay tuned for future updates," said the post.
-
In Bloom (928 7th St. W., St. Paul, kegandcase.com/) The dynamic anchor to the Keg and Case Market in St. Paul, quietly closed July 6. “As the decline in fine dining continues in the restaurant industry as a whole, our vision for In Bloom has run its course,” owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Keg and Case team, our fellow merchants in the market and the entire West 7th, St. Paul community for the opportunity.” The ambitious restaurant was part of the Twist Davis Group, which also operates the hugely popular Revival in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Read our coverage here.
-
ONE Fermentary & Taproom (618 N 5th St., Mpls., fermentary.one/) A brewpub with a mission of fostering inclusivity in craft beer culture has closed "indefinitely to weigh our future options," according to a post on Instagram. Read our coverage here.
June 2020
- Openings
-
Rustica (200 Southdale Center, Suite A, Edina, 952-417-6199, rusticabakery.com/) The operation in the Edina shopping mall features the same menu currently being offered at the Rustica mother ship: breads, breakfast pastries, cookies, a small array of desserts (éclairs, cream puffs, banana bread, bouchon) and a few grab-and-go sandwiches, as well as a full line of espresso, pour-over and drip coffees. The Southdale coffee bar also includes a few tap lines, featuring beverages from Northstar Kombucha, Jinx Tea and Dogwood Coffee cold brew. Opened June 29. Read our coverage here.
-
ElMar's New York Pizza (15725 37th Av. N., Plymouth, elmarsnypizza.com) With their 18-inch pies, owners Nicole and Michael ElMaraghy are doing their darnedest to replicate every aspect of New York-style-pizza, from a 48-hour fermentation period to a water filtration system that mimics the qualities of Big Apple tap water. Other options include eggplant Parmesan hero sandwiches, chicken Parmesan dinners and pastas with red or cream sauce. Takeout.
-
Pie & Mighty (3553 Chicago Av., Mpls., pieandmightymsp.com) This once-occasional pie pop-up -- they call it an "underground pie hookup spot" -- has gone brick and mortar. Open for walk-up sales of slices and 7-inch "lil' pies" Thursdays and Fridays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
Pajarito (3910 W. 50th St., Edina, 612.268.4770 , pajaritostp.com) West metro fans of St. Paul’s Pajarito will be delighted to learn that co-chefs/co-owners Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have added their contemporary Mexican cooking to the former home of Mozza Mia, and yes, they’ll be making full use of that pizzeria’s wood-burning oven. Dine-in, patio, takeout. Read our coverage here.
-
It's Greek To Me Taverna E Parea (626 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-825-4151, itsgreektomempls.com) After sitting dormant since last September, the restaurant that kick-started the urban renaissance at Lyndale Av. and Lake St. in Minneapolis 38 years ago is back in business. It’s Greek To Me has quietly reopened its doors and its patio, with a slightly altered name — it’s now It’s Greek To Me Taverna E Parea. The focus on parea is simple: it’s the Greek word for “company.” Translation: there’s a new emphasis on shared platters, served family-style. Read our coverage here.
-
Pop-Up Cafe at CHS Field (360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, saintsbaseball.com) With hot dogs, cold beer and an emerald green field sparkling under the June sunshine, the only thing missing at CHS Field is the team. As the St. Paul Saints plan to start their 2020 season in Sioux Falls, S.D., their Lowertown home has been left vacant. But the gates aren’t staying locked. The stadium is now open for lunch, serving ballpark staples such as burgers and cheese curds, daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are set six feet apart on the Broadway Street concourse overlooking the field. Read our coverage here.
-
Clay's Galaxy Drive-In (3712 Quebec Av. S., St. Louis Park, 952-277-7777, claysgalaxy.com) That showy summer showplace overlooking Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park, is back in business. There’s a slightly new name, a reflection of its new operator. He’s Mark Saliterman, owner of Clays Restaurant (8900 Walnut St., Rockford, claysmn.com). Clays executive chef James Awe is responsible for the Galaxy’s menu, which focuses on burgers (nine varieties, plus a plant-based option instead of beef or chicken); an array of well-dressed hot dogs, Italian sausages and pork-veal bratwurst; a half-dozen sandwiches, including a Reuben, a Philly steak and a BLT; and a handful of appetizers, including cheese curds, deep-fried pickles and boneless chicken wings. Look for soft-serve ice cream sundaes, cones, floats, shakes and malts (and free doggy ice-cream cones), and a kid’s menu that includes corn dogs, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. Top price is $10.95. Read our coverage here.
-
Handsome Hog (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, 651-340-7710, handsomehog.com/) Justin Sutherland's Handsome Hog relocates from Lowertown to Cathedral Hill, taking over the Fitz. The Southern-style restaurant’s decor has carried over, as has the menu, although Sutherland says he is going to “lighten it up a little bit,” to better match tastes in the new neighborhood. Still, a new smoker will allow him to smoke seven times the amount of brisket he could do in Lowertown. There will also be a few of those Fitz pizzas — the pizza oven is still there, after all — incorporating some of Handsome Hog’s signature items, such as a low-country boil and that brisket. A newly constructed patio is now open. Read our coverage here.
-
Mill Valley Market (1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 612-355-7757, loppet.org) The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park has a new restaurant. Mill Valley Market, a counter-service operation, is a spinoff of Mill Valley Kitchen in St. Louis Park.It replaces Cajun Twist, which left the Trailhead with plans to open a stand-alone restaurant in south Minneapolis. Salads, sandwiches, waffles, cold press coffee and tap Prosecco are some of the menu offerings. Opened June 3. Read our coverage here.
-
The Grocer's Table (326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com) After its April debut was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Grocer’s Table opened June 3. As per current state mandate, on-site dining will be restricted to a newly expanded patio that takes advantage of previously untapped sidewalk footage. Read our coverage here.
-
Pillbox Tavern (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, 651-756-7566, pillboxtav.com) This tavern from executive chef Graham Messenger opened in the Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The redevelopment brings new life to the former Macy's Dayton's department store. Read our coverage here.
-
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery (921 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-645-0227, 2scoopseatery.com/) Cups, cones and pie à la mode are on the menu at this new St. Paul scoop shop. Also: pizza, hot dogs and chili.
- Closings
-
Keegan’s Irish Pub (16 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-252-0880, keeganspub.com) Northeast Minneapolis next door neighbors Keegan’s Irish Pub and the Red’s Savoy Pizza on University Ave. NE are the latest coronavirus closures in the Twin Cities restaurant world. The businesses both permanently closed at the end of the workday on June 30. Keegan’s had already been closed for three months. The 18-year-old Keegan's was in a “challenging,” sitatuion with its landlord, owner Marty Neumann said. Neumann also cited a rise in property taxes, and “then COVID came and put us in a bad situation." Read our coverage here.
-
Red’s Savoy Pizza Minneapolis Northeast (18 University Av. NE., Mpls., savoypizza.com) The pizzeria, which has the same landlord as Keegan's Irish Pub, has been in its current location since 2017. It was able to reopen at partial capacity following the governor’s loosened restrictions announced June 10. The Minnesota franchise has 17 other locations.
-
Lush (990 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-208-0358, lushmpls.com) The LGBTQ nightclub and restaurant announced June 26 on Facebook that it would "remain closed for an indefinite period," and saying that when it is safe to reopen, it will come back as "a redesigned concept, a new leadership structure, a reimagined entertainment program and an enhanced commitment to diversity and equity."
-
Herkimer Pub & Brewery (2922 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-821-0101, theherkimer.com) An anchor near the intersection of Lyndale and Lake in Minneapolis since 1999, the Herkimer Pub & Brewery is ending its run. The neighborhood brewpub, home to shuffleboard and corn hole leagues, had its last day of service June 24. Read our coverage here.
-
Public Kitchen + Bar (229 6th St. E., St. Paul, publickitchenstpaul.com) The Park Square Court building on 6th St. E. across from Mears Park is converting into an apartment building, and construction would have shuttered two of chef Justin Sutherland’s restaurants, Handsome Hog and Public Kitchen + Bar, for up to 16 months, Sutherland said. Instead, Sutherland is closing Public permanently, and moving the neighboring Handsome Hog to the home of another of his projects, deep-dish pizzeria the Fitz. Read our coverage here.
-
The Fitz (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, thefitzstpaul.com) The Fitz is closing to become a newer, larger Handsome Hog, although some of its pizzas will remain on the new menu. Read our coverage here.
-
The Bad Waitress Northeast (700 Central Av. NE., thebadwaitress.com) The diner's 3-year-old northeast Minneapolis outpost has permanently closed. "We are focusing our efforts at our original Eat Street location at 26th and Nicollet," says an announcement on its website. "There will be a new restaurant taking over the space that will be opening in the near future."
-
Fuji Ya (600 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-871-4055, fujiyasushi.com) The popular Japanese restaurant in Lyn-Lake known for its sushi happy hour, is shutting its doors for good. The restaurant was open for take-out when the pandemic began, limiting its takeout menu to Thursday-Saturday evenings. On May 7, Fuji Ya closed on what they stated was a “temporary basis,” according to a Facebook post. The website now states that the business is permanently closed: “Thank you for your support! Unfortunately we are closing our doors.” Fuji Ya, which means “second to none” according to the restaurant’s website, was founded in 1959 by Reiko Weston. At the time, Japanese cuisine was virtually nonexistent in the Twin Cities. Read our coverage here.
-
Sugar & Spice Sweetery (15621 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, sugarandspicemn.com) Opening just six weeks before dining was halted in Minnesota due to COVID-19, this bakery transitioned to take-home kits and celebration cakes, but on June 28, owner Dawn Olson-Wallerus closed the retail operation for good. Olson-Wallerus will continue a custom cake business in the space, and the storefront is being folded into the neighboring Rock Elm Tavern brand.
May 2020
- Openings
-
Pho Mai (14th Av. SE. & SE. 4th St., Minneapolis, phomaimn.com) A new Vietnamese restaurant from the owners of Brooklyn Park's MT Noodles takes over the short-lived Tim Horton's of Dinkytown. Bánh mì, eggrolls, rice platters and four kinds of pho are on the menu. Open May 21 for takeout. Read our coverage here.
-
Billy Sushi (116 1st Av. N., Mpls. , 612-886-1783, billysushi.net) Billy Tserenbat, the creative spark behind two Wayzata restaurants — Sushi Fix (which he sold in 2017) and Baja Haus — snapped up the former Sweet Chow. He's converted the bar into a sushi bar and the ice cream scoop shop into a whiskey-sake-shochu bar. Opened May 12 for takeout. Read our coverage here.
-
Parlour Truck (N/A, instagram.com/parlourfoodtruck) The famed smash burger that set off a Twin Cities two-patty revolution has taken to the streets. The restaurant group Jester Concepts launched a Parlour food truck, which currently parks Mondays at Red Wagon and some Fridays at Indeed Brewing. Chef Mike DeCamp hopes it'll eventually head to farther-flung reaches of the metro. On the limited menu: the Parlour Burger, fries, and salad. Read our coverage here.
-
Dancing Bear Chocolate (4637 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., 612-254-4354, facebook.com/dancingbearchocolate/) Part bakery, part confectionary, this cheerful corner shop just south of Victory Memorial Drive offers gelato, palmiers, banana-blueberry bread, cherry-poppyseed bread, lemon ricotta cookies, brownies packed with dried cherries and a pretty hazelnut meringue torte with a Key lime mousse filling. Confections range from eye-catching truffles to dark chocolate-covered espresso beans.
-
Lake & Irving pop-up (14435 Hwy. 13, Savage, 952-447-1322, lakeandirving.com) This south-of-the-river slice of Uptown Minneapolis is a fantastic way to light up an empty Perkins, and an opportunity for chef/owner Chris Ikeda to test-drive ideas for a remake of the space. Tip: The fried chicken sandwich is tops in its class. Takeout.
- Closings
-
McCormick & Schmick's (800 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., mccormickandschmicks.com) After 20 years on the corner of Nicollet Mall and 9th St. in Minneapolis, McCormick & Schmick’s has closed permanently. “Our lease was set to expire, and due to COVID-19 and the city’s elimination of dine-in services, we decided not to renew our lease and close our doors,” said Howard Cole, COO of McCormick & Schmick’s, in a statement. Another McCormick & Schmick’s, at the Westin Galleria hotel in Edina, remains open for pickup and delivery. Read our coverage here.
-
Fig + Farro (3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-0609, figandfarro.com) The Calhoun Square plant-based restaurant is closing permanently. "With uncertainty of when we can reopen our dining room safely, we have decided to turn our mission of food and climate into a foundation," said an announcement from the restaurant on Instagram. Since its launch, Fig + Farro held monthly guest lectures, classes and events that addressed climate change and fostering a healthier planet. The restaurant's last day was May 31.
-
Burger Jones (3200 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-746-0800, burgerjones.com) Donna Fahs, the chief operating officer of Parasole Restaurant Holdings, which owns and operates the restaurant, said Burger Jones had been successful and the company had signed a lease extension last year. But the company that manages Calhoun Village, Doran Commercial, had another business interested in the spot, and asked Parasole leaders if they'd like an out, Fahs said. Already facing revenue losses over the state-order shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Fahs said Parasole "decided it was in our best interest to take the deal and walk away." She also cited minimum wage increases coming this summer in Minneapolis. Read our coverage here.
-
Moose & Sadie's (212 3rd Av. N., Mpls, 612-371-0464, mooseandsadies.com) After almost 30 years, the North Loop cafe has closed. "The economic impact of this crisis was just too much for our small business to overcome," owner Peter Kirihara wrote in an Instagram post. When it opened in 1991, the coffeehouse quickly became a popular outpost on the fringes of what was then the Warehouse District. The surrounding blocks later evolved into the North Loop and the area became a dining, shopping and residential hot spot. Kirihara’s enterprise was part of a wave of next-generation coffeehouses that were popping up in the Twin Cities in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Read our coverage here.
-
Bonfire (Multiple locations: Woodbury, Savage, Blaine, Eagan, bonfirewoodfirecooking.com) A message on its website May 15 announced the closure of all Twin Cities Bonfire locations. "We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19 and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward."
-
A Cupcake Social (3800 S. 28th Av., Mpls., 651-243-1114, acupcakesocial.com) May 30 was the last day for this south Minneapolis cupcake shop and food truck. "It is with heavy hearts that we write this, but the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. has had greater impact on our small business than we anticipated," the owners wrote on Instagram.
-
Vivo Kitchen (15435 Founders Ln., Apple Valley, 952-891-8808, vivomn.com) The sprawling restaurant’s 350-seat setup — which grows to 500 during patio season — transitioned into a modest takeout operation, and revenue plummeted 88% in the weeks since COVID-19 took hold in Minnesota.The last day of takeout service was May 23. Read our coverage here.
-
Pazzaluna (360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-223-7000, pazzaluna.com) The 21-year-old Italian restaurant in downtown St. Paul, has permanently closed.The restaurant, owned by Morrissey Hospitality, has been dark since March 17. “Irrespective of when restrictions are lifted, we are not confident in the immediate return of customers who are worried about their health and family members,” said Morrissey president Richard Dobransky in a statement. “Pazzaluna was created for our customers to enjoy each other’s company in a sharing, vibrant atmosphere." The official closing date is May 31. Read our coverage here.
-
Cleveland Wok (767 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-699-3141) Closed for a remodel since a February 2019 fire, the 20-year-old Highland Park restaurant announced it won't be returning.
-
Bar Luchador (825 Washington Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-1450, barluchador.com) The 5-year-old Mexican restaurant and wrestling-themed bar in Stadium Village announced its closure on May 4, in a message on its website. "We could keep scratching and clawing our way through these strange weeks and months and try and keep fighting," the announcement said. "But I really don’t know what the restaurant world is going to look like when this is all said and done, and I just don’t know if we would have been able to make it. So we are packing it in."
-
Muddy Waters (2933 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-872-2232, muddywatersmpls.com) Co-owners Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan decided to close the business, in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood, for good, starting May 4. Schrantz said the closure was “one of countless costs” of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she supported Walz’s orders. “In context, shutting down was the definition of compassion from the people of Minnesota,” she wrote in an e-mail. “It was right.”ontext, shutting down was the definition of compassion from the people of Minnesota,” she wrote in an e-mail. “It was right.” Read our coverage here.
April 2020
- Openings
-
East Side Bar (858 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-348-8450, esbstp.com) The former Ward 6, which closed in 2018, reopened as East Side Bar, under the same ownership. Sandwiches, salads, flatbreads and family dinners are available for takeout.
- Closings
-
Sleepy V's (1226 2nd St. NE., Mpls., sleepyvs.com) Northeast Minneapolis doughnut shop Sleepy V’s closed early April, but it’s not only because of coronavirus. “It was a lot of things,” said co-owner Vince Traver. “We were crashing and burning anyway.” The operation faced a number of bumps in the road, including an early name change to avoid trademark litigation. Traver said he also contended with lease issues, labor costs, and slow business this past winter. “And then this happened,” he said, referring to the coronavirus, and the state’s efforts to stop its spread by closing restaurants for on-premise dining. Read our coverage here.
-
Egg & I (2828 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-872-7282, eggandimn.com) Lyn-Lake breakfast cafe the Egg and I has closed permanently, following a statewide order shutting down restaurants for on-premise dining. Its St. Paul sister restaurant, known informally as the Big Egg, will stay open (2550 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-647-1292). Read our coverage here.
-
Anelace (2402 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-236-4870, facebook.com/anelacecoffee) An electrical malfunction in an apartment fireplace is suspected of igniting a fire that damaged several residences and retail storefronts along Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis -- including Anelace Coffee, which announced April 21 that it would be closing permanently. Read our coverage here.
-
NE Arcade (1032 3rd Av. NE., Mpls., ne-arcade.com) The bar and arcade announced April 22 that it would close permanently. It had only opened in northeast Minneapolis last November. "I want to thank you all for your support during these past few months, as we tried to get this little business off the ground," wrote the owner on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we don’t have the resources to continue, and have to announce our permanent closure."
-
Izzy's Ice Cream (2034 Marshall Av., St. Paul, izzysicecream.com) After two decades on the Twin Cities ice cream scene, one venerable shop is calling it quits. Izzy’s Ice Cream is permanently closing its first cafe, in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood. Both the St. Paul shop and the newer Minneapolis location, at 1100 2nd St. S., had been dark since March 17, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.The Minneapolis shop reopened for delivery in early May; at the same time, the building was put on the market. Read our coverage here.
-
El Burrito Minneapolis (4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., elburritostp.com) St. Paul's El Burrito Mercado closed its short-lived Minneapolis outpost. “With all the unknowns, it’s just too much,” said co-owner Milissa Silva-Diaz. “It didn’t feel like we had a choice." The Silva family opened the restaurant in August 2018, taking over the longtime home of the former Pepito’s Family Mexican Restaurant, which had closed the previous year. Read our coverage here.
-
Bachelor Farmer/Marvel Bar (50 2nd Av. N., Mpls., 612-206-3920, thebachelorfarmer.com) The Bachelor Farmer, one of the state’s top restaurants, will not reopen. The North Loop restaurant, its casual daytime cafe and Marvel Bar craft cocktail lounge have been dark since Gov. Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota restaurants closed in mid-March to combat the spread of the coronavirus. “As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, we have tried our best to navigate this uncharted territory,” co-owner Eric Dayton said in a statement. “We have explored the option of takeout, most likely evolving into a hybrid model of takeout and reduced-capacity dining room service in the months ahead, but there’s just no way for that level of business to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home. We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, I do not see a viable path forward.” Read our coverage here.
-
4 Bells (612-904-1163, 4bells.com) The Lowcountry cuisine spot on Loring Park, known for its fried chicken and peel-and-eat shrimp, has closed "indefinitely," according to its website.
March 2020
- Openings
-
Stilheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge (124 N. 3rd Av., Mpls.) A new North Loop cocktail room from a founder of Lawless Distilling will feature house-made spirits and Bittercube mixers. Opened March 2.
-
Tori Ramen (603 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-5866, toriramen.com) After closing last year in the Summit-University neighborhood, Tori Ramen is back in St. Paul, open for takeout in the former Chicago's Taste Authority on West Seventh.
-
Dragon Wok (805 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-886-1185, dragonwokdelivery.com) The restaurant was relocated east from its Nicollet-and-38th digs into a newer, larger home in March. Along with the move came an expanded roster of freshly prepared Asian fusion dishes, at prices that rarely venture above $13. Takeout.
-
Heather's (5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com) After spending nearly a decade as general manager at the former Lucia’s Restaurant, Heather Asbury has struck out on her own. Her first-rate neighborhood restaurant has a canny, something-for-everyone vibe and a handy walk-up window. Patio, takeout.
- Closings
-
New French Bakery (2609 26th Av. S., Mpls., 612-455-7500, risebakingcompany.com) The New French Bakery, a staple on the local bread scene for nearly a quarter-century, is calling it quits. The closing date? “No later than Friday, March 6,” according to signs posted at the bakery’s retail outlet in south Minneapolis. There’s a simple reason for the closure: The bakery’s parent operation, now called Rise Baking Co., is discontinuing its fresh breads, with plans to concentrate on its wholesale frozen bread products. Read our coverage here.
-
Big Daddy's BBQ (625 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-222-2516, bigdaddysbbq-stpaul.com) After announcing it would close at the end of 2019, the longtime barbecue spot has granted fans of its ribs a reprieve, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. It will now stay open until March 31, at which point the building in which it is housed will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and office space.
-
Ginger Hop/Honey (201 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-746-0304, gingerhop.com) Honey, the beloved basement club on E. Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, closed permanently in late March along with its sister restaurant Ginger Hop, following extended closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. The owners said they were already considering the future of both businesses before the coronavirus reached Minnesota. Read our coverage here.
February 2020
- Openings
-
Mango Mango Dessert (406 14th Av. SE., Mpls., mangomangodessert.com) An expanding franchise featuring Hong Kong desserts opened in Dinkytown Feb. 19. On the menu: fruit bowls with mango, snow white juice, red bean, black rice, durian and more; mochi; mille crepe cakes; egg custard; and bean paste soups.
-
Basement Bar (4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com/basementbar) You can't go on one of Travail's signature dinner adventures in their new Robbinsdale complex until next month. But you can nosh and sip at the Basement Bar, which opened Feb. 19. Food and drink (including some nonalcoholic cocktails) are overseen by Creative Bar Director Nathaniel Smith.
-
The Naughty Greek (225 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, thenaughtygreek.com) Angelo Giovanis has been in expansion mode since he first opened the Naughty Greek as a small St. Paul neighborhood restaurant on Snelling and Selby in 2016. The next year, he opened a larger location on University Ave. and Raymond Ave. In February 2020, he made the jump to Minneapolis, opening in the Capella Tower skyway. A truncated lunch-only menu features the restaurant’s signature gyros, salads and bowls. Read our coverage here.
-
Wahlburgers (11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove , 763-494-5339, wahlburgers.com/maplegrove) The burger chain from chef Paul and his actor brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg has come to the northern 'burbs. Minnesota's first Wahlburgers outlet is at Mall of America.
-
Yumi (400 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-207-6810, yumisushibar.com) The already bustling restaurant district along Selby Av. in St. Paul just keeps growing. The latest addition? A sushi restaurant and bar with enormous specialty rolls and cocktails crafted from Japanese spirits. Opened Feb. 3. Read our coverage here.
-
Trax Burgers and Bar (525 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-524-1900, traxburgersandbar.com) Connected to the new Fillmore music hall in Minneapolis' North Loop, this gastropub is serving burgers, shareable appetizers, shakes and local beers and spirits. Chef David Fhima collaborated on the menu. The 80-seat space with communal bar and outdoor patio neighboring Target Field incorporates design elements that amplify its proximity to the city's newest music venue: vinyl records and vintage audio equipment. Opened Feb. 3.
January 2020
- Openings
-
The Cocktail Room at 18th & Central (MSP Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse A, mspairport.com) If you’ve never been to Concourse A at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, you’re not alone. Now, you’ll have reason to make the trek. The Cocktail Room at 18th & Central, near gate A10, opened Jan. 24 The relaxed yet opulent bar — there’s a crystal chandelier — is inspired by Tattersall’s northeast Minneapolis cocktail room with a drink menu that reflects the popular distillery’s home base (located at 1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., tattersalldistilling.com). Read our coverage here.
-
Umami Fries (405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, umamifries.com) A Tulsa, Okla.-based food hall stall goes brick-and-mortar in Dinkytown, bringing its burgers, tacos and signature French fries topped with Asian flavors and ingredients, plus a vast selection of milk tea. Opened Jan. 11.
-
True Stone Coffee Roasters (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, truestonecoffee.com) For years, the St. Paul roaster has been supplying coffee to local restaurants, including Salty Tart and Octo Fishbar, Tim McKee’s restaurant that anchors Market House Collaborative. This is the first consumer-facing business for the company, which is replacing the Salty Tart. Opened Jan. 24. Read our coverage here.
-
Uptown Pizza (323 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-7203, uptownpizzampls.net) The longtime Lake and Grand pizza dive (it's been there since 1980) quietly closed last fall. Now, it's back with a new owner -- a former staffer who is reviving the original recipe.
-
Unleashed Hounds & Hops (200 E. Lyndale Av., Minneapolis, unleashedhoundsandhops.com) is an indoor-outdoor dog park within a beer bar slated to open this coming winter. More than 10,000 square feet of space will be devoted to pups, including a leash-only bar, an off-leash area, and an outdoor bar and a playspace with a water feature. Opened Jan. 30. Read our coverage here.
December 2019
- Openings
-
Tequila Butcher (590 W. 79th St., Chanhassen , tequilabutcher.com) More than 400 bottles of tequila and mezcal are the draw at this new restaurant, from the group behind Whiskey Inferno -- another deep-dive into a single spirit. Tacos and other Latin American dishes soak it all up.
-
Reverie (1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis, 785-766-8150, reveriempls.com) The vegan food truck now offers a plant-based menu at a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Powderhorn Park. Nightly dinner service will eventually grow to include lunch and brunch. Opened Dec. 16.
-
North Loop Galley (729 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, galleygrp.com) The Pittsburgh-based Galley Group opens its first Minneapolis food hall Dec. 16 in the Nordic, a new mixed-use development in the North Loop. Opening vendors are Ono Hawaiian Plates; Soul-Fu, serving southeast Asian and American Southern fusion; Wrecktangle Pizza, which brings Detroit-style pies to Minnesota; and Thigh Times Birdhouse, a chicken spot from the folks behind Funky Grits. Read our coverage here.
-
Just/Us Restaurant (275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, justusmn.com) The chef collaborative moves to a new location in the former Golden’s Deli (and, briefly, Biergarten Germania), after it closed its Wabasha St. spot due to differences with the developer who bought the building.
-
Asa's Bakery (3507 23rd Av. S., Minneapolis, asasbakery.com/) After two successful seasons of selling his naturally leavened breads, bagels and bialys to farmers market shoppers, Asa Diebolt is making the leap to a brick-and-mortar location. Asa’s Bakery is moving into a small defunct deli in the Corcoran neighborhood, not far from the Midtown Farmers Market. Along with sharing the kitchen with his fellow market tenant, the Kabomelette food truck, Diebolt will be activating the shop’s tiny retail footprint, with plans to operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Read our coverage here.
-
The Warming House by Original Hockey Mom Brownies (1700 Grand Av., St. Paul, ohmbrownies.com) The owners of a hockey-themed dessert truck have gone brick and mortar, with a rotating menu of more than 30 “designer brownies," in a former Erbert & Gerbert’s. Read our coverage here.
-
801 Chophouse (801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 801chophouse.com/minneapolis/) The Denver-based chain has taken over the former Barnes & Noble that anchored RSM Plaza. The 11,180 square-foot-space is the chain's seventh location in the Midwest, and the company’s largest. Read our coverage here.
-
Station 81 (214 4th St. E., St. Paul) The non-profit Appetite for Change takes over operations of the restaurant inside Union Depot. Read our coverage here.
-
Simplicitea (272 Snelling Av., St. Paul) Simplicitea, from the owner of St. Paul’s Cleveland Wok, will have boba tea and coffee, finger foods and croissants, served in a yellow and orange-splashed cafe designed to resemble an indoor patio. In addition to a sculpture of a giant cup of boba tea (for Instagram, naturally), there’s a large pergola taking up a corner of the space, like something from a Palm Beach courtyard. Read our coverage here.
-
Andy's Diner (1500 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, andysmgm.com) The proprietor of Andy’s Garage, one of Midtown Global Market’s original vendors, expands to a former Bruegger’s Bagels space two miles down the road. In addition to traditional pancake-and-egg breakfasts and burgers, the new spot has an expanded menu, with all-day breakfast that includes southwest style breakfast tacos, broasted chicken for takeout, and family-friendly meals that could serve four people for $60. Opened late December Read our coverage here.
-
Wuollet Bakery and Coffeehouse (822 W. Lake St., Mpls., wuollet.com) A new concept for the Wuollet brand takes over the lease for the former Urban Bean space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The coffeehouse offers elevated coffee from Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee, pastries from A Baker's Wife, breads from Wuollet and a cafe-style food menu. Opened in December. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
-
The Happy Gnome (498 Selby Av., St Paul, 651-287-2018, thehappygnome.com) Owners of the Happy Gnome have announced that they will not renew the bar's lease for 2020. The Happy Gnome, on Selby Av. in St. Paul, became a place to dip one's toe in the burgeoning beer world. With a focus on domestic craft and quality import beers, this cozy bar was a welcome home to curious beer lovers. Read our coverage here.
-
JL Beers (24 University Av. NE, Minneapolis, 612-208-0400, jlbeers.com) After 6 years in northeast Minneapolis, the Fargo-based burger bar JL Beers has shuttered this location. "We had an amazing run and it’s tough seeing it all end," the owners wrote in a Facebook post. The restaurant's Burnsville location remains open. Read our coverage here.
-
Mercado (2904 Lyndale Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-354-7408, mercadompls.com) After a nearly two-year run, the Jester Concepts restaurant closed on Dec. 31. The spot brought tacos, cocktails and coffee to the former Marché, in the Lime Apartments. Read our coverage here.
-
Sanctuary (903 Washington Av. S., Minneapolis, sanctuaryminneapolis.com) Open since 2007, Sanctuary closed its doors after the New Year's Eve dinner service. The forward-thinking restaurant in downtown Minneapolis was known for its five-course, $35 tasting menu, which chef Patrick Atanalian used as a laboratory for his ever-changing menus. Read our coverage here.
-
Salty Tart (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, saltytart.com) Salty Tart’s last location closed Dec. 31, after a series of transitions for the Twin Cities company in 2019 that saw the departure of its founder, Michelle Gayer. Here’s the good news. Salty Tart’s spot at MHC will go to True Stone Coffee Roasters, which is opening its first cafe. Read our coverage here.
-
Supatra's Thai Cuisine (967 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-5859, supatra.com) The 15-year-old Thai restaurant closed on Dec. 28, according to an announcement on its website. Chef/owner Supatra Johnson will go on to teach cooking classes and cook for private and special events in 2020.
November 2019
- Openings
-
Hyderabad House Biryani Place (3195 D Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, 651-412-6660, facebook.com/HHPlymouth/) The Minnetonka Indian/Pakistani restaurant (11300 MN-7, Minnetonka, 952-767-3311, hhminneapolis.com) is bringing its classic rice and goat dish, curry and tandoori specialties to Plymouth. Opened Nov. 27.
-
Sandy's Tavern (6612 Penn Av. S., Richfield, 612-869-9945, sandystavern.com/) Restaurateur Matty O’Reilly, who owns St. Paul’s Bar Brigade and Foxtrot Burger Spot, and Republic at Seven Corners in Minneapolis and at MSP Airport, has taken over management of Sandy’s Tavern. The beloved burger bar closed in September to make some small cosmetic fixes, like the removal of cheap plastic curtains, old vinyl beer posters, and a pool table that was crowding the dining room. The biggest difference: Sandy’s Tavern will now take credit cards. Reopened Nov. 21. Read our coverage here.
-
Pizza Karma (11611 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, pizzakarma.com/ ) A second location of Raghavan Iyer's global-inspired pizzeria known for its tandoor-fired crust opened Nov. 18 in Maple Grove. The first is in Eden Prairie. In addition to pizza, the menu includes appetizers, salads, locally brewed beers, wines, sodas, a custom masala chai, and a mango frappe. Read our coverage here.
-
Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley, forgottenstarbrewing.com) Located in a former naval cannon factory, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. brings craft beer to a forgotten corridor north of the city. It’s Fridley’s first brewery, and it’s embracing its location’s past and present. The name refers to the stars on the building’s preserved brick smokestacks, which represent production awards the factory earned from the U.S. military during World War II. Those stacks come all the way down into the soaring, exposed-brick taproom, where they bookend brewer and co-owner Matt Asay’s equipment. Read our coverage here.
-
ONE Fermentary & Taproom (618 N. 5th St., Mpls., fermentary.one) The North Loop takes another step toward all-out craft beer districthood with the opening of One Fermentary & Taproom. The brewpub is the brainchild of Sally Schmidt, a taproom enthusiast; Joe Alton, a founder of the Beer Dabbler and former editor-in-chief of the Growler magazine; and brewer Ramsey Louder. Both the name and the concept are meant to invite communities that historically have not felt at home in craft beer culture. Opened Nov. 16. Read our coverage here.
-
Bar Brava (1914 N. Washington Av., Mpls., barbravamn.com) For Minneapolis’s first bar focusing entirely on natural wine, a long vacant historic building on the North Side (next to a notorious topless bar) has gotten a sleek remake. A four-page bottle list curated by Rice and Jill Mott runs from the high $40s on up. A Spanish-inflected menu from chef and co-owner Nick Anderson provides several shareable plates (think patatas bravas and Spanish tortilla) and a few entrees, like a seaside-evoking Catalan ramen with lump crab. Opened Nov. 15. Read our coverage here.
-
Potluck (Rosedale Center 1595 MN-36, Roseville) Rosedale Center has swapped its first food hall concept, Revolution Hall, for a fresh food hall concept with a local bent: Potluck, named "after the beloved and time-honored Minnesota tradition." Revolution Hall closed in July after an 8-month run. Among the new vendors are Grand Ole Creamery, Smack Shack, Nordic Waffles and Burger Dive. Opened Nov. 12. Read our coverage here.
-
Dampfwerk Cocktail Lounge (6311 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park, 612-460-8190, thedampfwerk.com) Dampfwerk Distilling, the German-style spirit-maker, has a new cocktail room as hot as the burn of a pear brandy drunk neat. Black walls surround a massive, black counter, with notches that hold and display the brand’s ornate bottles. Inside them are the fruit brandies, barrel-aged gin, aquavit and herbal liqueurs the Loeffelholz family is introducing to American sippers. If beer and brats is all you know about German drinking culture, think again. Opened in November. Read our coverage here.
-
Celeste (26 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, 651-222-0848, celestestpaul.com/) A former St. Paul convent and conservatory has been reborn as a boutique hotel and bar. The parlor where guests visited the school is now a bar with cheeky drink names: Bad Habit, Resurrection and Sister Jane. Read our coverage here.
-
Sugar Factory (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-208-1925, sugarfactory.com/location/moa/) A $99 sundae with 24 scoops of ice cream and sparklers. A milkshake topped with a slice of cheesecake, a giant lollipop, and a chewy caramel, all served in a chocolate-covered mug. Giant, candy-filled cocktails that arrive in smoking goblets and set you back a cool $36 each. If it all sounds a bit extreme, you've correctly identified the ethos of Sugar Factory, a new candy shop and restaurant that opened at the Mall of America in November. Read our coverage here.
-
Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Minneapolis, 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com) Tattersall Distilling has added 7,000 square feet to its northeast Minneapolis headquarters. The new space is a barrel storage room, as well as an event space for both ticketed and private events. By doubling its barrel storage, Tattersall will focus on experimentation with its whiskey and other aged spirits. (The local spirit-maker is also opening a cocktail room at MSP Airport, Terminal 1 near Gate A, slated for January 2020.)
-
Eddington's (Northstar Center skyway, eddingtons.jimdo.com/) Eddington's is back. The soup-and-breadsticks operation was a fixture to several generations of downtown Minneapolis skyway diners, until it closed a few years ago. A new iteration has popped up in the Northstar Center. The quick-service setup is following a format similar to the one that made it such a noon-hour stalwart, complete with a roster of soups and complimentary bread sticks. Read our coverage here.
-
Black Walnut Bakery (3145 Hennepin Av. S., Minneapolis, blackwalnutbakery.com/) From Sarah Botcher, the local baker who's built a rabidly devoted fan base with painstakingly prepared croissants, scones, sweet breads, cookies and other pastries, comes a bakery and cafe near the former Lucia's in Uptown Minneapolis. In addition to her line of pastries (currently available at area Spyhouse Coffee locations), the new bakery/cafe will offer a full line of cakes, sold whole or by the slice, lots of cookies, breakfast and lunch options, plated desserts, a wine, beer and cider list and coffee. The 40-seat cafe opened in November. Read our coverage here.
-
Brick & Bourbon (119 5th Av. S., St. Cloud, brickandbourbon.com) With locations in Stillwater and Maple Grove, and another on the way in Eden Prairie, this comfort food-and-craft cocktail restaurant continues its expansion to St. Cloud.
- Closings
-
Piggy Bank (2841 Hennepin Av. S.) Can a restaurant location really be cursed? Piggy Bank, which occupied the location in Uptown formerly known as Lotus, Game Sports Bar, Salsa à la Salsa, Boneyard, and Old Chicago, has called it quits. Burgers, vegan bar food, games and choose-your-own music was supposed to solve the problems at this troubled spot. Its tenure fell just shy of a year. Closed Nov. 19. Read our coverage here.
-
Union Depot Bar & Grill (214 4th St. E., St. Paul, 651-393-5503, uniondepotgrill.com/) The restaurant inside Union Depot is changing hands. Appetite for Change, a Minneapolis nonprofit with a focus on food, will take over the restaurant and catering operations, which will have a new name: Station 81. It reopens Dec. 6. Read our coverage here.
-
O'Gara's (Snelling & Selby Aves., St. Paul) From the time they announced the demolition of their legendary St. Paul bar in early 2018 until now, Kris and Dan O'Gara believed they would reopen in a new building nearing completion on the same spot. But, no matter how many times they ran the numbers — or looked at other ways to increase profitability — onerous local and state regulations made long-term success unlikely, Dan O'Gara said in November. So they decided to darken the iconic O'Gara's sign for good. Read our coverage here.
-
Rojo Mexican Grill (921 Nicollet Mall, rojomexicangrill.com) The downtown Minneapolis location of Rojo Mexican Grill closed on Oct. 31. It’s the second closure this year for the Michael McDermott-run chain. The Rojo at Southdale closed earlier this year. A previous incarnation in the North Loop closed in 2016 But this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for the brand. A sign posted on the door on Nicollet Mall says the closure is temporary, while the restaurant moves into a “future location” in spring 2020. Read our coverage here.
-
Rose Street Patisserie (2811 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, rosestreet.co) Rose Street Patisserie, chef/owner John Kraus’s bakery, will close its south Minneapolis location on Nov. 3. This comes on the heels of Kraus and CEO Elizabeth Rose expanding their French bakery and cafe to St. Paul this summer, in the former Schmidt brewery beer hall (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, rosestreet.co). Kraus wanted to focus on that West Seventh spot, which houses a “Bread Lab” training program, as well as catering and wholesale. Chef and restaurateur Daniel Del Prado, whose four-star Argentinian-Italian restaurant Martina is located next door, will take over the Rose Street space. Read our coverage here.
-
Num-Mi Vietnamese Kitchen & Grill (405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-886-2407, num-mi.com/) The proprietors of this Dinkytown Vietnamese spot announced on Facebook they will be closing Nov. 1 (or when inventory runs out). "Although the business was doing very well, we have decided to focus our attention back onto our 2 young kids," they wrote in the announcement. Taking its place will be Umami Fries, a Tulsa-based Asian fusion restaurant.
-
Kitchen in the Market (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-568-5486, kitcheninthemarket.com) Molly Herrmann’s commercial kitchen, cooking classes and private event space ends its run Dec. 13. It’s still possible to sign up for its signature “Cooking the Market” classes until early December. Read our coverage here.
October 2019
- Openings
-
Estelle (1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-330-9648, estellestp.com/) The food at this highly promising St. Paul newcome is inspired by an extended trip that chef/co-owner Jason Hansen took through Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. “No one is really doing Portuguese or Spanish food in the Twin Cities,” he said, and so he’s emphasizing those traditions – and other Mediterranean flavors – on his appealing menu, which focuses on small-ish plates with prices that stay south of $17. Opened Oct 2019. Read our coverage here.
-
La Michoacana Purépecha (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, lamichoacanapurepecha.com) The purveyor of Mexican fruit-studded Popsicles known as paletas, is moving into the Midtown Global Market. The East Lake shop’s second location will bring to the market 50-plus flavors of homemade paletas, more than 30 flavors of ice cream, yogurt, aguas frescas, shakes, Mexican-style sweet corn, chicharrones and more. Opened in October. Read our coverage here.
-
Afro Deli & Grill (705 Marquette Av., Minneapolis, afrodeli.com/) O'Cheeze's skyway spot in downtown Minneapolis's Baker Center was vacant for months, before a sign in the window heralded Afro Deli & Grill's arrival. The new shop opened on October 21. This location joins Afro Deli's others on the U of M campus, St. Paul's West Seventh and the St. Paul skyway.
-
Baldamar (1642 Country B2 West, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com) Randy Stanley, owner of 6Smith (294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 6smith.com), is in expansion mode. After finding success on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Stanley has turned his attention to the parking lot at Rosedale shopping center, where he built Baldamar, a “modern American” steakhouse, placing it in a new building adjacent to the mall’s just-opened Von Maur department store. Opened Oct. 16. Read our coverage here.
-
The Block Food + Drink (7008 Hwy. 7, St. Louis Park) The Craft and Crew Hospitality Group (the folks behind Stanley’s Bar Room, the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar and more) is adding another dog-friendly spot to their repertoire. Check out the "pawtio," a year-round outdoor patio with heated floors and a dog food menu. For the humans in the room: creative, boozy shakes made with frozen custard. Opened Oct. 8. Read our coverage here.
-
Snack Bar (800 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis) Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, the couple behind 112 Eatery, Burch Restaurant and Bar La Grassa, have taken over the former Be'Wiched Deli space in the North Loop, where they've opened a wine bar and lounge with pizza by the slice. The new spot next to Bar La Grassa opened October 6. Read our coverage here.
-
Thr3 Jack (729 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, thr3jack.com) This golf-focused bar and restaurant is now open in the North Loop with six state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators.The 200-seat restaurant and bar occupies more than 9,000 square feet of space in the Nordic, a 10-story, mixed-use complex. The space also includes a 50-seat patio. They're offering elevated twists on bar food and classic comfort foods, as well as modernized takes on country club classic tipples and no-proof cocktails. Opened October 7. Read our coverage here.
-
Bonchon (406 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-286-1700, bonchon.com) The Korean fried chicken wing chain has opened a fourth Twin Cities spot. The Dinkytown location joins a Bonchon in Uptown Minneapolis, Maple Grove and Mall of America. Opened October 4.
-
Thirty-Six Cafe (949 Grand Av., St. Paul) This Thai-inspired dessert cafe features honey toast and other “brick toast” creations topped with matcha butter or chocolate candy. But the dish that has been keeping co-owners Macy Lee and Soua Vang slammed since they opened, is the soufflé pancakes. Custardy, fluffy cakes made by separating the egg whites and yolks before putting them back together, can reach up to 2 inches in thickness. Opened in October. Read our coverage here.
-
Monkey Temple Tandoori Grill and Alehouse (272 Snelling Av., Suite 200, St. Paul, 651-330-1617, monkey-temple-tandoori-grill-and-alehouse.business.site) Owned by the family behind Minneapolis’ Himalayan Restaurant, this pub fuses Indian flavors with American and British bar food, by Nepalese chef Sumit Shrestha. Streaky bacon naan is a spin on the BLT. Chicken wings are flavored with biryani spice. Poutine is topped with black lentil daal. Read our coverage here.
-
Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit (272 Snelling Av., Suite 100, St. Paul, 651-300-1503, hothandspie.com) Tara Coleman, chef/owner of Hot Hands (the name is a nod to how much heat a baker’s hands have been trained to withstand), lives down the street from the bakery she opened in September. Coleman’s pie list spans from traditional (apple, pumpkin) to the indulgent cookie pie — essentially gooey dough baked into a crust. There’s also classic chicken pot pie. Her buttery biscuits are the canvas for jams or more elaborate fillings, notably avocado, frizzled shallots and a runny egg for a decadent breakfast sandwich that requires a fork and knife. Read our coverage here.
-
Provision Community Restaurant (2940 Harriet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-208-0461, provisioncommunity.org) is a pay-what-you-can dinner spot slated to open in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis by the end of August. The food, served family-style, will be donated from the Good Acre, Co-op Partners Warehouse, local farms and restaurants -- and the menu will change according to what's available each day. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
-
Urban Bean (822 W. Lake St., Minneapolis) A new concept for the Wuollet brand takes over the lease for the former Urban Bean space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The cafe closed in October. Read our coverage here.
-
Funky Grits (805 E. 38th St, Minneapolis) After a stint at 38th and Chicago, the soul food shop has shut down. Owner Jared Brewington cited staff turnover and the rising cost of wages for the closing. But he's already working on a new venture — a community cafe — around the corner (3751 Bloomington Ave.). The cafe will have meeting spaces for the neighborhood and a scaled down menu more in line with typical coffee shop fare -- sweet treats, Peace coffee drinks, light lunch. Read our coverage here.
-
Libertine (3001 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis) Calhoun Square has lost a tenant – and it’s a big one. Libertine served its last meal Sunday, Sept. 29, closing its doors following brunch service. Parasole Restaurant Holdings was nearing the end of a 10-year lease on the space and decided to wind down early with the end of its rooftop patio season. Read our coverage here.
-
Seventh Street Social (2176 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-330-4688) St. Paul restaurant Seventh Street Social will transition from a full-service restaurant to an event center later this year. The owners announced in a Facebook post that by doing so they will be "filling the need of such a space in the area." The restaurant's last day of service was September 29.
-
The Dough Room (300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata) Alex Dayton's pizza and pasta destination closed suddently in October, just short of a year in business. It was Dayton's first time running a kitchen solo, after honing his pasta technique at San Francisco’s Flour and Water and designing the pastas as part of the opening team of Tenant (in Minneapolis), learning pizza from the Red Wagon Pizza Co. team, and studying butchery with an apprenticeship at the Seward Community Co-Op. Read our coverage here.
Welcome to Restaurant Roll Call, where the Star Tribune food team keeps a running list of restaurant openings, closings and announcements in the Twin Cities and beyond. Stay in the know. Contributors: Lee Dean, Sharyn Jackson, Rick Nelson and Hannah Sayle.