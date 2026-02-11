Great date-night restaurants in the Twin Cities area

A great date night can be as casual as a neighborhood hang or a dress-to-impress occasion. No matter the dress code, it’s all about spending quality time against a backdrop of scrumptious food in a cozy, romantic setting. In that spirit, here are the restaurants that make our hearts go pitter patter anytime of year.
MINNEAPOLIS
112 Eatery
Run by restaurant power couple Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, 112 Eatery was the first they opened. It began as a place that was exactly where they wanted to go after years of working in restaurants. The menu toes the line between comfortable and elegant with dishes, like the tagliatelle with foie gras meatballs, that have become iconic. The urban industrial warehouse setting adds an edge to the effortlessly cool vibes inside the dining room and upstairs bar.
112 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 112eatery.com
Alma
One of the finest in Minneapolis fine dining for more than 20 years, Alma ages like the fine wines it serves. Chef Alex Roberts’ exquisite menu is separated into courses, and it’s a lovely way to spend time in the low lights of the dining room. Make it an event by booking a room in the boutique hotel upstairs (run by Roberts and his wife, Margo) and ordering breakfast coffee and pastries from the adjoining cafe to be delivered right to your door the next morning.
528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com
Bellecour North Loop
By day Gavin Kaysen’s newest iteration of Bellecour is a neighborhood cafe, but in the evenings the setting transforms to an intimate room staged for romantic evenings. Classic French fare balances fine-dining elegance with an approachable comfort that’s just as suitable for a first date as it is for a special anniversary dinner. Service is attentive without being ever-present. A bonus tip for last-minute date nights: Even when the tables are all reserved, there’s often room available at the bar for walk-ins.
107 3rd Av. N., Mpls., bellecourmn.com/north-loop