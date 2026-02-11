Eat & Drink

Great date-night restaurants in the Twin Cities area

These 22 cozy, well-appointed restaurants set the stage for a romantic night out with your sweetheart, and not just on Valentine’s Day.

By Joy Summers and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2026 at 12:00PM
Romance-ready restaurants for any day of the week include Layline in Excelsior. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A great date night can be as casual as a neighborhood hang or a dress-to-impress occasion. No matter the dress code, it’s all about spending quality time against a backdrop of scrumptious food in a cozy, romantic setting. In that spirit, here are the restaurants that make our hearts go pitter patter anytime of year.

MINNEAPOLIS

112 Eatery in downtown Minneapolis, Minn.
112 Eatery in downtown Minneapolis is classically elegant. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

112 Eatery

Run by restaurant power couple Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, 112 Eatery was the first they opened. It began as a place that was exactly where they wanted to go after years of working in restaurants. The menu toes the line between comfortable and elegant with dishes, like the tagliatelle with foie gras meatballs, that have become iconic. The urban industrial warehouse setting adds an edge to the effortlessly cool vibes inside the dining room and upstairs bar.

112 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 112eatery.com

Alex and Margo Roberts in the dining room of Alma in Minneapolis in 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alma

One of the finest in Minneapolis fine dining for more than 20 years, Alma ages like the fine wines it serves. Chef Alex Roberts’ exquisite menu is separated into courses, and it’s a lovely way to spend time in the low lights of the dining room. Make it an event by booking a room in the boutique hotel upstairs (run by Roberts and his wife, Margo) and ordering breakfast coffee and pastries from the adjoining cafe to be delivered right to your door the next morning.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com

Roasted chicken with thumbelina carrot, creme fraiche and vin jaune is among the menu items at North Loop Bellecour in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bellecour North Loop

By day Gavin Kaysen’s newest iteration of Bellecour is a neighborhood cafe, but in the evenings the setting transforms to an intimate room staged for romantic evenings. Classic French fare balances fine-dining elegance with an approachable comfort that’s just as suitable for a first date as it is for a special anniversary dinner. Service is attentive without being ever-present. A bonus tip for last-minute date nights: Even when the tables are all reserved, there’s often room available at the bar for walk-ins.

107 3rd Av. N., Mpls., bellecourmn.com/north-loop

Berlin food and music venue in Minneapolis' North Loop invites you to dine and stay for awhile. (Northstar Imagery/Provided)

Berlin

This North Loop spot is a twofer, a place where you can grab dinner and roll into nightly live music. Velvet and vintage brass accents as well as stunning millwork and stained glass add to the vibe of this Art Nouveau-styled space. The menu is small yet mighty with cheffed-up touches, from light bites such as deviled eggs and crudo to entrees like pasta, steak and seafood. Dessert, which includes chocolate coconut mousse with Luxardo cherries and saffron-infused madeleines, is not an afterthought.

204 N. 1st St., Mpls., berlinmpls.com

Ie - Italian Eatery by Travail is a place for both the neighborhood and special occasions. In 2025, Joseph Colomina and Susie Colomina celebrate Joseph’s birthday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ie — Italian Eatery by Travail

Rustic Italian charm is on the menu at the reborn Italian Eatery. This longtime neighborhood favorite is now run by the Travail chef collective, and they’ve retained what made it so special while adding more reasons to adore this spot. Let them pick a special Italian wine or start the night with a proper spritz and dig into woodfire-roasted entrees that will leave you feeling like you’re cozying up next to a warm hearth with the one you love.

4724 Cedar Av., Mpls, italianeaterymsp.com

Husband and wife Carrie McCabe-Johnston and Jasha Johnston own and run Nightingale restaurant Friday, Nov. 23, 2012, in Minneapolis, MN.
Spouses Carrie McCabe-Johnston and Jasha Johnston photographed in the dining room of Nightingale in 2012, the year they opened it. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nightingale

Scan the dining room on any given night and witness a mix of first dates and neighborhood regulars who find this modern bistro an ideal dinner spot. Not only are the cocktails and wine list spot on, but so is the food at this Whittier neighborhood eatery. If you’ve never been, try the burger, grilled octopus or hanger steak with mint chimichurri, and it just might be love at first bite.

2551 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., nightingalempls.com

The Sunchang - mezcal, kumquat soju, gochujang honey, ume, grapefruit, lime and bubbles - is among the drinks at Minari in Minneapolis. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pikok Lounge at Minari

Minari’s revamped side lounge may have rolled out more recently, but it’s no afterthought. The intimate, gorgeous, rose-colored setting is just where we want to be for a cozy hang. Casual light bites with culinary precision are the name of the game, from the hand rolls to the “snacks” menu that includes oysters, pork ribs, Korean fried chicken, caviar chicken nuggets and the memorable kimchi cheeseburger, which should not be missed. Sip on island-inspired cocktails or local brews.

323 13th Av. NE., Mpls., minarirestaurant.com

A glass of yellow-hued white wine on a wood table next to a half-poured bottle, in front of a white-curtained window
The wine bar Small Hours in northeast Minneapolis. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Small Hours

Plan a night out at Small Hours when the week has been relentless; an evening here should be prescribed as an antidote to the stresses of life. Sink into the curated wine selection and order up snacks and a few heartier bites. The room was designed for the vinyl they play, so the sounds are just as lush, soothing and deeply cool.

2201 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., smallhoursmpls.com

Sconces cast warm light above tables in the dining room at St. Pierre Steak & Seafood in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Pierre Steak & Seafood

For those who insist a date night isn’t complete without surf and turf, this North Loop spot has it in spades. The menu offers plenty of decadence. Oysters and foie gras toast with escargot can be found on the appetizer menu, while entrees are heavy on steaks and seafood. After all, chef Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre ran the beloved Burch Steakhouse (RIP). Add the cushy burgundy booths, soft lighting and attentive service and you get a solid bet for a great date night anytime.

800 Washington Av. N., Mpls., stpierrerestaurant.com

ST. PAUL

Chef Soleil Ramirez’s Venezualian roots are at the forefront of her St. Paul restaurant Crasqui. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Crasqui

Chef-owner Soleil Ramirez has created a tropical paradise just outside of downtown St. Paul. The restaurant serves her deeply personal Venezuelan cuisine with an elegance that warms the heart even in the depths of a Minnesota winter. The setting includes greenery and a gorgeous blue floor that feels like walking on water to a table set for two. Start with some of the rum drinks, wine or NA options and linger through a sweet dessert finish. Entrees will please both sincere foodies and diners looking for meat-and-potato comforts.

84 Wabasha St., St. Paul, crasquirestaurant.com

Gus Gus is an ideal neighborhood getaway in St. Paul. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gus Gus

Every neighborhood should be so lucky to have a restaurant like Gus Gus in its midst. Located at the base of a building near the University of St. Thomas, the interior is a cool boho kind of chic with plenty of cozy tables perfect for comfortably sinking into deep conversation. Dishes are a balance of decadent fun and serious craft. Start with an Aperol spritz-flavored Jell-O shot before proceeding to dishes like the citrusy roasted beets with Chinese sausage or the beurre blanc-blanketed gnocchi.

128 Cleveland Av., St. Paul, gusgusmn.com

Hyacinth's fresh take on Italian fare and cozy setting makes it an ideal date night destination. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hyacinth

Plan an escape to this diminutive Grand Avenue eatery. The sophisticated room has several breezy blue-colored seats that are built for coupled-up dining, or grab a select seat at the bar for a front-row seat to the kitchen. The concise menu takes its inspiration from Italy and delivers ebullient flavors. The cabbage may sound humble — bordering on snoozy — but the dish has become a fan favorite with guests marveling that the vegetable, roasted to a charred exterior and served with tangy bagna cauda, could achieve such flavor heights.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, hyacinthstpaul.com

Joan Schmitt and Susan Dunlop, photographed in 2023, take pride in both great hospitality and food. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Joan’s in the Park

There’s a reason this St. Paul spot was just named a James Beard Award semifinalist in hospitality. It’s run by spouses Joan Schmitt and Susan Dunlop, who met while working at an upscale steakhouse, and their years of experience lead to unforgettable moments. The tasting menu unfurls with progressively filling, stunning flavors that change depending on Dunlop’s ingredient availability and inspiration. Plan ahead, though; seating is at a premium and reservations often sell out.

631 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, joansinthepark.com

Luci Ancora

With white linens, seasonal Italian food and a flickering fireplace, Luci Ancora is a St. Paul institution that was built on romance. Founded by the Smith family in 1996, the warmly lit dining room overlooks the tumbling yard of nearby St. Catherine University. Plush piles of pasta and expertly prepared entrees create choice meals for two.

2060 Randolph Av., St. Paul, luciancora.com

Diners can enjoy the cozy surroundings of Meritage in downtown St. Paul no matter what the temperature is outside. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Meritage

The click of fancy shoes on the tiled floors, the delicate stem of a Champagne cocktail and the crunch of pebble ice underneath an oyster: The romance is in the details at this timeless downtown St. Paul restaurant. Request a table by the windows overlooking Landmark Center and, beyond that, the glittering lights of Rice Park. Luxuriate in the attainable opulence of fine French cuisine, from a pool of Béarnaise served with pommes frites to the daily preparation of foie gras.

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, meritage-stpaul.com

Tongue in Cheek in St. Paul appeases both meat lovers and vegans on their date night menus and beyond. (Courtney Perry/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tongue in Cheek

A long granite bar beckons visitors inside this art-filled East Side restaurant. The small black booths are perfect for stealing a moment. Focus on each other while touring the menu, which always includes a rotating vegan special that’s been known to beguile any eater, no matter their stance on meat. Start with a selection of teasers, tiny little bites that are fun to share make the evening last a little longer.

989 Payne Av., St. Paul, tongueincheek.biz

W.A. Frost's historic space on Cathedral Hill has long been an ideal date night destination. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

W.A. Frost

The St. Paul dining spot stands like a jewel in the crown of Cathedral Hill. Inside are several seating areas: the casual bar area, a more formal dining room and a snug lower level with a crackling fireplace. The menu changes seasonally but always delivers elegance with a new American influence. In addition to an impressive wine list, there’s also a fabulous selection of zero- and low-proof cocktails for those looking for something special without the alcohol.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, wafrost.com

Chef Ann Ahmed at Lat14 in Golden Valley dishes up cuisine found along the 14th latitude in a gorgeous dining room. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BEYOND

Lat 14

Inside Lat 14’s kitchen, celebrated chef-owner Ann Ahmed makes terrific use of fresh herbs and a deeply stocked pantry to create vibrant dishes that impart all the glory of flavors found along the 14th latitude. Aromatic and deeply satisfying, the menu hops from her famous basil chicken wings to sumptuous Bengal curry over to showstopper entrees like the tamarind-glazed walleye. As a bonus for those driving, the full bar shows equal care in crafting NA cocktails as it does with spiked beverages.

8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com

Nana's meatballs have been charming diners at Kitchen & Rail in Eagan since opening night. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kitchen and Rail

This spot in a suburban business plaza is fancier than it looks from the outside, with an interior of dark woods, contemporary-yet-stately wallpaper and gorgeous chandeliers. Dishes with global influences come out of the kitchen on pretty vintage-inspired plates. Go as casual as the excellent cheeseburger or pork belly sliders, or more formal with pastas, steaks and fish options. It’s worth considering an order of “Nana’s Meatballs,” a family recipe passed down from generation to generation in which six hours — and lots of love — is put into making the sauce.

3344 Promenade Av., Eagan, kitchenandrail.com

Layline’s screened-in patio, photographed on Aug. 13, 2025, is one of several dining areas at this Excelsior spot. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Layline

Romance is all about experiencing life’s whimsy and wonder together — which is why dinners at this Excelsior restaurant should always include a johnnycake to share. The giant sweet/salty/savory pan-crisped corn cake is downright delicious. It’s undeniably fun to share, as are plenty of the new American dishes on the menu. From elegant cocktails to a classic creme brulee for dessert, it’s an obvious choice for a special night out.

301 Water St., Excelsior, laylinerestaurant.com

The chic and welcoming design of Liliana in Woodbury. (Bump Opera /Provided by Bump Opera)
A selection of drinks at Liliana in Woodbury. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Liliana

There’s been buzz around this Italian restaurant since it opened in an unassuming Woodbury strip mall. Inside, the room is open with in-demand bar seats and elegant modern design. Follow your heart through the pasta options with an ever-changing mix of noodle shapes and sauces just as suited for sharing as they are for savoring all by yourself with leftovers to eat cold out of the fridge late at night. Service is warm and attentive, setting the mood for a memorable night.

10060 City Walk Dr., Woodbury, lilianamn.com

Olio in Bayport bets big and has won over hearts in a small-town setting. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Olio

Plan ahead for a reservation at this darling Italian restaurant in downtown Bayport. Befitting its charming small-town setting, the room is delightfully cozy. Run the menu from exceptionally made classic cocktails to the exceptional house-made focaccia to pastas and hearty entrees.

338 5th Av. N., Bayport, oliobayport.com

about the writers

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

