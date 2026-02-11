Great date-night restaurants in the Twin Cities area

This spot in a suburban business plaza is fancier than it looks from the outside, with an interior of dark woods, contemporary-yet-stately wallpaper and gorgeous chandeliers. Dishes with global influences come out of the kitchen on pretty vintage-inspired plates. Go as casual as the excellent cheeseburger or pork belly sliders, or more formal with pastas, steaks and fish options. It’s worth considering an order of “Nana’s Meatballs,” a family recipe passed down from generation to generation in which six hours — and lots of love — is put into making the sauce.